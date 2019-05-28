Dabengwa laid to rest

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Cabinet Minister and liberation war stalwart Dumiso Dabengwa has been laid to rest in Ntabazinduna.Those who spoke at his graveside, described the late Dabengwa as a humble servant of Zimbabwe with impeccable credential whose humble demeanour belied his astuteness in the field of intelligence and military strategies.Dabengwa died last week on Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya en-route to Zimbabwe from India where he had been rushed for medical treatment.He was 79.