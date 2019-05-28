Latest News Editor's Choice


Dabengwa laid to rest

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Cabinet Minister and liberation war stalwart Dumiso Dabengwa has been laid to rest in Ntabazinduna.

Those who spoke at his graveside, described the late Dabengwa as a humble servant of Zimbabwe with impeccable credential whose humble demeanour belied his astuteness in the field of intelligence and military strategies.

Dabengwa died last week on Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya en-route to Zimbabwe from India where he had been rushed for medical treatment.

He was 79.

Source - newzimbabwe

