Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parirenyatwa sued over $13k power debt

by Staff reporter
21 secs ago | Views
Former Health and Child Care minister David Parirenyatwa has been taken to the High Court by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), which is seeking an order to compel him to pay $13 452 for electricity supplied at his property known as Castle Kop Farm in Rusape.

Through its lawyers Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners, the power utility petitioned the High Court claiming payment of the outstanding amount. The former minister is yet to respond to the litigation.

According to the court papers, Parirenyatwa is said to have failed, neglected and/or refused to settle the debts for his electricity account being number 3223828, prompting the power utility to approach the court for recourse.

"The defendant (Parirenyatwa) is indebted to the plaintiff (ZETDC) at May 21, 2019 in the sum of $13 452,28 being charges in respect of power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter's special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two, for account number 3223828," the power utility said in its declaration.

"The defendant has failed, neglected and/or refused to pay the above sum/amount despite demand. By reason of the said failure, neglect or refusal to pay the above sum/amount, the defendant is obliged to pay the same with interest thereon at the prescribed rate which is currently 5% per annum," ZETDC said.

The matter is pending.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

War veterans boo Zanu-PF MP

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Rape is social terrorism, stop rape

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe confirm spot in Cosafa semi-finals

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Dembare bounces back

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Fortune Chasi is not the right Minister for Energy Docket

6 hrs ago | 2677 Views

Chamisa, Chief Ndiweni lash at missing Mnangagwa during Dabengwa burial

7 hrs ago | 8905 Views

Dabengwa laid to rest

7 hrs ago | 2540 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: An epitome of courage, endurance and integrity

7 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Zanu PF Women's League declares war against Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2930 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's promise to Dabengwa

9 hrs ago | 8280 Views

Zimbabwe strikes milestone IMF deal to boost new currency

10 hrs ago | 5627 Views

Mnangagwa's representative booed at Dabengwa's funeral

10 hrs ago | 18474 Views

Man arrested for carrying US$10 000

11 hrs ago | 4827 Views

Temba Mliswa takes Billy Rautenbach head on

11 hrs ago | 3262 Views

Prepare for 1Z0-071 Exam with Examsnap and Get Your Oracle Certification

11 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa appoints son-in-law

13 hrs ago | 8123 Views

PROPHECY: Army wont stop June mass uprising

14 hrs ago | 10202 Views

State University Toxic Management Culture a threat to Education 5.0

14 hrs ago | 545 Views

Champions League final: Tottenham and Liverpool on cusp of winning big

14 hrs ago | 995 Views

'New Binga-Karoi highway a game-changer'

15 hrs ago | 2530 Views

ZSE mulls USD trading platform

15 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mnangagwa's excuse for not attending Dabengwa burial

15 hrs ago | 4644 Views

Chamisa ring-fences presidency

15 hrs ago | 3032 Views

Mutsvangwa's son in illegal forex deals storm

15 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Zanu-PF blasted for monopoly over national hero status

15 hrs ago | 706 Views

Killer in bid to resuscitate Mliswa claim

15 hrs ago | 706 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims Lupane East elections date

15 hrs ago | 486 Views

NewsDay, Standard prices go up

15 hrs ago | 547 Views

'Zimbabwe's outlook remains uncertain'

15 hrs ago | 425 Views

South Africa's State security minister arrives in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Measures put in place to protect consumers from price increases

15 hrs ago | 669 Views

Prostitute 'murdered' by client

15 hrs ago | 909 Views

Serial 'rapist' arrested

15 hrs ago | 543 Views

God made no concubine for Adam

15 hrs ago | 350 Views

Woman arrested for Whatsapp EcoCash fraud

15 hrs ago | 888 Views

Zimbabweans told to be wary of social media

15 hrs ago | 177 Views

Thousands bid national hero Dabengwa farewell

15 hrs ago | 602 Views

Oskido RoilBAA award snub sparks debate

15 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa undeterred by sanctions

15 hrs ago | 168 Views

Former deputy minister in $766 000 debt row

15 hrs ago | 264 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: A fad or paradox of the nationalist memory?

15 hrs ago | 186 Views

Hands off Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Youth League tells US

15 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mutsvangwa disowns fake Twitter account again

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

Kombi operators reach out to Govt

15 hrs ago | 370 Views

Fuel syndicate intercepted

15 hrs ago | 612 Views

In the beginning there was Madinda, then Peter and Adam came along

15 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe govt depts told not to charge in US dollars

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

Dabengwa: The untold story

15 hrs ago | 346 Views

Fuel stabilisation fund on cards

15 hrs ago | 238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days