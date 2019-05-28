Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

IMF comes to Mnangagwa's rescue: Full-text

by Staff reporer
6 secs ago | Views
The IMF argues that the Staff-Monitored Program is designed to support Zimbabwe's reform agenda.

The SMP will be monitored on a quarterly basis. It is intended to assist the Zimbabwean government in returning to macroeconomic stability. They are also meant to assist in reengagement with the international community and to improve the business environment.

The financial institution believes that Structural reforms including steps to reform and privatize state-owned enterprises enhance governance. This is expected to manifest in areas such as procurement and revenue administration.

Below is the full report:



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Parirenyatwa sued over $13k power debt

1 hr ago | 107 Views

War veterans boo Zanu-PF MP

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Rape is social terrorism, stop rape

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe confirm spot in Cosafa semi-finals

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Dembare bounces back

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

Fortune Chasi is not the right Minister for Energy Docket

8 hrs ago | 2864 Views

Chamisa, Chief Ndiweni lash at missing Mnangagwa during Dabengwa burial

8 hrs ago | 9338 Views

Dabengwa laid to rest

8 hrs ago | 2648 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: An epitome of courage, endurance and integrity

8 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Zanu PF Women's League declares war against Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 3000 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's promise to Dabengwa

10 hrs ago | 8533 Views

Zimbabwe strikes milestone IMF deal to boost new currency

11 hrs ago | 5719 Views

Mnangagwa's representative booed at Dabengwa's funeral

11 hrs ago | 19075 Views

Man arrested for carrying US$10 000

12 hrs ago | 4933 Views

Temba Mliswa takes Billy Rautenbach head on

13 hrs ago | 3330 Views

Prepare for 1Z0-071 Exam with Examsnap and Get Your Oracle Certification

13 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa appoints son-in-law

14 hrs ago | 8337 Views

PROPHECY: Army wont stop June mass uprising

15 hrs ago | 10443 Views

State University Toxic Management Culture a threat to Education 5.0

15 hrs ago | 547 Views

Champions League final: Tottenham and Liverpool on cusp of winning big

15 hrs ago | 1001 Views

'New Binga-Karoi highway a game-changer'

16 hrs ago | 2595 Views

ZSE mulls USD trading platform

16 hrs ago | 687 Views

Mnangagwa's excuse for not attending Dabengwa burial

16 hrs ago | 4729 Views

Chamisa ring-fences presidency

16 hrs ago | 3055 Views

Mutsvangwa's son in illegal forex deals storm

16 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Zanu-PF blasted for monopoly over national hero status

16 hrs ago | 715 Views

Killer in bid to resuscitate Mliswa claim

16 hrs ago | 716 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims Lupane East elections date

16 hrs ago | 493 Views

NewsDay, Standard prices go up

16 hrs ago | 555 Views

'Zimbabwe's outlook remains uncertain'

16 hrs ago | 435 Views

South Africa's State security minister arrives in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 2581 Views

Measures put in place to protect consumers from price increases

16 hrs ago | 678 Views

Prostitute 'murdered' by client

16 hrs ago | 932 Views

Serial 'rapist' arrested

16 hrs ago | 548 Views

God made no concubine for Adam

16 hrs ago | 361 Views

Woman arrested for Whatsapp EcoCash fraud

16 hrs ago | 917 Views

Zimbabweans told to be wary of social media

16 hrs ago | 179 Views

Thousands bid national hero Dabengwa farewell

16 hrs ago | 607 Views

Oskido RoilBAA award snub sparks debate

16 hrs ago | 425 Views

Mnangagwa undeterred by sanctions

16 hrs ago | 174 Views

Former deputy minister in $766 000 debt row

16 hrs ago | 271 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: A fad or paradox of the nationalist memory?

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

Hands off Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Youth League tells US

16 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mutsvangwa disowns fake Twitter account again

16 hrs ago | 277 Views

Kombi operators reach out to Govt

16 hrs ago | 376 Views

Fuel syndicate intercepted

16 hrs ago | 622 Views

In the beginning there was Madinda, then Peter and Adam came along

17 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimbabwe govt depts told not to charge in US dollars

17 hrs ago | 289 Views

Dabengwa: The untold story

17 hrs ago | 352 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days