Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

G7 package to clear Zimbabwe's US$1,3bn WB debt

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government has started token payments to multilateral institutions and plans to borrow from the G7 Community to clear the outstanding US$1,3 billion to the World Bank, according to Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube.

The country is saddled with a foreign debt of up to US$8 billion, which continues to frustrate efforts to secure new lines of credit for the economy as it heightens country risk.

Minister Ncube revealed this while responding to questions in Parliament on Wednesday.

He also said Government was taking bold steps to reduce its domestic debt.

"We are taking measures to reduce the debt. On the domestic front, between January and April, we have paid off part of the domestic debt. We have spent about RTGS$300 million to pay off the domestic debt and we will continue to reduce it," he said.

"On the foreign debt, I must say that we have begun to make token payments to the World Bank, European Investment Bank and African Development Bank."

Prof Ncube said the country was on a roadmap to clear external areas and the process involved coming up with the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), which had already been approved by external creditors.

"They (external creditors) did that in Bali in October last year. There was a need for us to sign up on a Staff Monitored Programme with the IMF (International Monetary Fund). The Staff Monitored Programme is the only door through which we have to walk in order to deal with our arrears clearance programme.

"The Lima plan that was put in place was not accepted by the creditors as it was in terms of structure and architecture, so we have a new plan now, which involves the Staff Monitored Programme  . . . , at that moment, we will then seek a bridge loan from the G7 community for us to breach the gap because we are short of $1,3 billion.

"We will seek a bridge loan so that we can clear the arrears for the World Bank, African Development Bank and the European Investment Bank," said the Minister.

Once this is done, Prof Ncube said Government would immediately move to the last phase of the arrears clearance programme with the bilateral creditors in the Paris Club.

"I have engaged them extensively and I really mean extensively and again we are clear on that. Once we have done the IFIs (International Financial Institutions) clearance, it will even be easier to deal with the second stage because the main shareholders controlling these IFIs at that stage are the same creditors who sit in the Paris Club and again, we will be able to restructure the debt at that stage. So, we have a plan," he said.

"We are clear and I think that the first trigger point in terms of actual clearance is January 2020."

Government is leaving no stone unturned as it moves to stabilise the economy although some of the measures have been misinterpreted by some sections of the business community.

Some sections of the business community have responded by increasing prices of commodities upon introduction of some fiscal or monetary policy measures, much to the disadvantage of the general population.

However, Minister Ncube is on record that these austerity measures will not last long and by next year a number of them will be relaxed as the country starts to enter the phase of prosperity.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Controversy mars Bulawayo awards

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa urges mining reforms

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Welcoming new president of Zimbabwe

7 mins ago | 33 Views

Doctor protests cop's conduct

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Chitungwiza Hospital 'privatisation' blocked

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Jehovah's Witnesses to hold conventions

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Joint police, army operation to flush out illegal miners raises stink

10 mins ago | 13 Views

ARVs shortage looms: NAC

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Forex shortages grossly affect BCC service delivery

56 mins ago | 106 Views

Dog-mauled woman learns to walk again

57 mins ago | 123 Views

Zupco to get additional new buses this week

57 mins ago | 196 Views

Bosso look for momentum against ZPC

58 mins ago | 50 Views

Austerity a necessary evil, says Cross

58 mins ago | 172 Views

Hundreds grace DD funeral

59 mins ago | 228 Views

Price monitors descend on shops

59 mins ago | 269 Views

Calls for unity as Dabengwa is buried

60 mins ago | 96 Views

Exporters to pay for power in forex

1 hr ago | 59 Views

UZ introduces Arabic language

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Tocky's song insulting people from 'Binga' banned from airwaves

1 hr ago | 106 Views

An abiding tortoise of White House goons

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Woman eaten by dogs learns to walk again

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa demands end to bureaucracy

1 hr ago | 67 Views

MDC and the colonial ghost of whiteness

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Probe unearths Zesa rot

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Good news to immigrants in UK as May ends

1 hr ago | 434 Views

IMF comes to Mnangagwa's rescue: Full-text

9 hrs ago | 10256 Views

Parirenyatwa sued over $13k power debt

10 hrs ago | 1122 Views

War veterans boo Zanu-PF MP

11 hrs ago | 3189 Views

Rape is social terrorism, stop rape

12 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe confirm spot in Cosafa semi-finals

12 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Dembare bounces back

12 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Fortune Chasi is not the right Minister for Energy Docket

17 hrs ago | 3206 Views

Chamisa, Chief Ndiweni lash at missing Mnangagwa during Dabengwa burial

17 hrs ago | 11334 Views

Dabengwa laid to rest

17 hrs ago | 2975 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: An epitome of courage, endurance and integrity

17 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Zanu PF Women's League declares war against Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 3333 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's promise to Dabengwa

19 hrs ago | 9582 Views

Zimbabwe strikes milestone IMF deal to boost new currency

20 hrs ago | 6289 Views

Mnangagwa's representative booed at Dabengwa's funeral

20 hrs ago | 21205 Views

Man arrested for carrying US$10 000

21 hrs ago | 5886 Views

Temba Mliswa takes Billy Rautenbach head on

22 hrs ago | 3699 Views

Prepare for 1Z0-071 Exam with Examsnap and Get Your Oracle Certification

22 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa appoints son-in-law

23 hrs ago | 9716 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days