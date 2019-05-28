Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Exporters to pay for power in forex

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government is working on a plan that will see exporting companies pay their electricity bills in foreign currency in an effort to ease power shortages that threaten to plunge the nation into darkness and derail economic recovery.

The country is currently going through a damaging load shedding schedule with consumers going for more than 10 hours without power.

Load shedding was introduced last month after the country's anchor power generator, Kariba Dam, had its capacity cut to just 358MW per day as a result of receding water levels.

In a State of the Energy Sector Ministerial Statement presented in Parliament last week, Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi, said water levels at Kariba Dam have continued to recede at an alarming level and might result in Kariba failing to produce power.

"As of last week, the dam was 32 percent, and as of Monday (27 May), it had dropped to 29 percent.  So, we can all do the mathematics involved in that to show and understand the problem at hand in terms of reduction of water levels at Kariba.  If that trend continues at that pace, this means that in theory, within 14 weeks, Kariba will not be able to deliver power," said Minister Chasi.

The situation has also been compounded by the below average performance at Hwange Power Station due "to its obsolete plant long past its life."

Minister Chasi however, said the ongoing load shedding is not a sustainable method to deal with the current challenges.

"Load shedding is not sustainable for exporters that are earning the country's much needed foreign currency and contributing to economic growth of the country. For every unit of unsaved power arising from load shedding of productive sectors, the country loses, according to research, US$3,20 in its Gross Domestic Product," said Minister Chasi.

As a result, his ministry is working on remedial measures that will see the country turn to neighbouring South Africa and Mozambique for power supplies.

Minister Chasi said the power imports of up to 400 megawatts can be unlocked by a bankable plan to both ESKOM of South Africa and HCB of Mozambique.

"The imports would securitise power supply for the exporting mines and industries and release power for the other customers, some of whom are pre-paying.

"It is proposed that exporters pay their electricity bills in foreign currency in proportion to their foreign currency retention percentage," he said.

This arrangement is estimated to raise US$11 million against an estimated bill of US$14 million per month. Minister Chasi said the foreign currency generated would go towards meeting the current power import bills plus a portion for the amortisation of arrears.

"A statutory instrument to this effect is being considered."

ZESA can't cope

Meanwhile, Minister Chasi said power utility ZESA is currently struggling to fully fund operations.

He said the severe cash flow crisis being experienced would see operations grinding to a halt in the "not too distant future, unless support is rendered as the funding gap increases every month cumulatively, because people "fail of decide not to pay the bill."

"The price of critical generation consumables has increased by an increase of 250 percent. Coal suppliers at the moment are agitating for a price review," he said.

An urgent support bail out of RTGS$63 million monthly from Treasury is required to enable ZETDC to continue supplying electricity to the nation and support economic activities.

"This will cover the funding gap created by the absence of a tariff adjustment which recognises the monetary policy and introduction of the interbank market to cover foreign currency purchases.

With the current tariff, ZETDC is collecting between RTGS$60-70 million against a monthly budget of RTGS$130 million to cover the bare essentials.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Controversy mars Bulawayo awards

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa urges mining reforms

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Welcoming new president of Zimbabwe

9 mins ago | 51 Views

Doctor protests cop's conduct

9 mins ago | 10 Views

Chitungwiza Hospital 'privatisation' blocked

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Jehovah's Witnesses to hold conventions

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Joint police, army operation to flush out illegal miners raises stink

11 mins ago | 16 Views

ARVs shortage looms: NAC

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Forex shortages grossly affect BCC service delivery

58 mins ago | 108 Views

Dog-mauled woman learns to walk again

59 mins ago | 127 Views

Zupco to get additional new buses this week

59 mins ago | 199 Views

Bosso look for momentum against ZPC

59 mins ago | 51 Views

Austerity a necessary evil, says Cross

60 mins ago | 178 Views

Hundreds grace DD funeral

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Price monitors descend on shops

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Calls for unity as Dabengwa is buried

1 hr ago | 101 Views

UZ introduces Arabic language

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Tocky's song insulting people from 'Binga' banned from airwaves

1 hr ago | 111 Views

An abiding tortoise of White House goons

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Woman eaten by dogs learns to walk again

1 hr ago | 49 Views

G7 package to clear Zimbabwe's US$1,3bn WB debt

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa demands end to bureaucracy

1 hr ago | 68 Views

MDC and the colonial ghost of whiteness

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Probe unearths Zesa rot

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Good news to immigrants in UK as May ends

1 hr ago | 439 Views

IMF comes to Mnangagwa's rescue: Full-text

9 hrs ago | 10285 Views

Parirenyatwa sued over $13k power debt

10 hrs ago | 1122 Views

War veterans boo Zanu-PF MP

11 hrs ago | 3189 Views

Rape is social terrorism, stop rape

12 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe confirm spot in Cosafa semi-finals

12 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Dembare bounces back

12 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Fortune Chasi is not the right Minister for Energy Docket

17 hrs ago | 3210 Views

Chamisa, Chief Ndiweni lash at missing Mnangagwa during Dabengwa burial

17 hrs ago | 11342 Views

Dabengwa laid to rest

17 hrs ago | 2977 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: An epitome of courage, endurance and integrity

17 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Zanu PF Women's League declares war against Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 3333 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's promise to Dabengwa

19 hrs ago | 9583 Views

Zimbabwe strikes milestone IMF deal to boost new currency

20 hrs ago | 6291 Views

Mnangagwa's representative booed at Dabengwa's funeral

20 hrs ago | 21210 Views

Man arrested for carrying US$10 000

21 hrs ago | 5889 Views

Temba Mliswa takes Billy Rautenbach head on

22 hrs ago | 3699 Views

Prepare for 1Z0-071 Exam with Examsnap and Get Your Oracle Certification

22 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa appoints son-in-law

23 hrs ago | 9722 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days