Dog-mauled woman learns to walk again

THE Bulawayo woman who was mauled by her landlord's dogs in West Somerton, Bulawayo in March is learning to walk again, after responding positively to treatment in India.

In a video posted by the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi, on his official Twitter page, the woman Ms Cherish Muchegwa is seen learning to walk using a mobility aid.

"I am proud to see that our prayers and hard work to help save the limbs of Ms Cherish Muchegwa has been answered as now she is in a position to learn how to walk. Although the physiotherapy will be painful, it is worth it as she is recovering well," said Modi.

"Ms Charity Muchegwa travelled to India last month, where she has been receiving treatment, consisting of a series of surgeries that have yield positive results."

Modi, who has been co-ordinating donations for Ms Muchegwa to receive treatment, said she underwent a successful skin grafting procedure.

"Charity flew out to India last month with her husband (Mr Joseph Masaiti) and her nurse (Mpilo Central Hospital's Sister Sinanzeni Moyo). May the good Lord protect and heal her," said Modi.

He said Ms Muchegwa was admitted to Kiran Hospital, where she will remain for the next month until her wounds heal.

"Ms Cherish will be in India for another month or so. Our prayers and hard work to save her limbs have been answered."

He added that he managed to find doctors who agreed to perform reconstructive surgery on Ms Muchegwa for a cheaper fee of US$10 000 in India from the US$25 000 that had been quoted.


