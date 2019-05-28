Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jehovah's Witnesses to hold conventions

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago | Views
Jehovah's Witnesses in Zimbabwe will this weekend begin a special campaign to invite people to a series of three-day conventions to be held at different locations countrywide until October.

John Hunguka, the Jehovah's Witnesses (Zimbabwe) spokesperson said this year's conventions will run under the theme, "Love Never Fails".

The first programme will be held at the Harare Assembly Hall at corner Simon Mazorodze and Brendon Road in Harare on the June 21 to 23 through to October 11 to 13.

Hunguka said local congregations will participate in the campaign by visiting neighbours, friends and relatives with an invitation to attend the convention, which will commence daily at different times.

He said 62 conventions are scheduled at various locations across Zimbabwe this year.

"A unique feature of the convention is that it will be presented in nine languages, Shona, Ndebele, Chitonga, Chichewa, Zimbabwe Sign Language, Venda, Swahili, French and English," he said.

"The convention programme will examine how Bible principles help people in practical ways.

"The Friday programme will address how love can help people surmount obstacles such as a troubled upbringing, chronic illness, or poverty and the Saturday's programme will consider how Bible principles help husbands, wives, and children to show love for one another while the Sunday's programme will include a public Bible discourse entitled "True Love in a Hate-Filled World — Where?"

Hunguka said the Sunday programme will make clear how showing love is helping millions of people worldwide to overcome prejudice and hatred, while a feature film to be shown, will show that the Bible character Josiah grew up surrounded by bad influences, but became known for his deeds of loyal love.

He said on Saturday and Sunday, delegates will be urged to watch the two-part feature film themed, "The Story of Josiah: Love Jehovah; Hate What Is Bad".

Hunguka said the June event will illustrate the positive influence that love can bring people together from diverse backgrounds.

Hunguka said 120 000 delegates will attend the special three-day events of Bible instruction, interviews, dramas, feature films and encouraging talks adding that through a series of short documentary videos about the natural world, the delegates will be able to see evidence of God's love.

Source - the standard

