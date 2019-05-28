Zanu-PF officials walk out of Dabengwa burial after Chamisa announced as speaker

News / National

by newzimbabwe

SENIOR Zanu-PF and government officials as well as ruling party supporters, left national hero Dumiso Dabengwa's burial site in a huff after it was announced MDC leader Nelson Chamisa would be one of the speakers.President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his two deputies Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga were also conspicuous by their absence.The officials also left to avoid listening to outspoken Ntabazinduna traditional leader, Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni.Among those who immediately left the village was Information and Publicity Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans, Victor Matemadanda , Small and Medium Enterprises' Sithembiso Nyoni and Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda.Dabengwa threw his weight behind Chamisa in the run-up to the election. However, despite the MDC leader's post poll-protests the Zapu leader endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's victory.