Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

China drills boreholes in Matobo

by Staff reporter
43 secs ago | Views
CHINA is drilling at least 21 boreholes in the dry Matobo district to alleviate water shortages that have ravaged the district for a long time.

Matobo Rural District Council CEO Elvis Sibanda confirmed the development.

"I am aware of China Aid. They are currently on the ground right now drilling 21 boreholes in the district. It is a government to government agreement," he said.

Sibanda said another non-governmental organisation known as Mother Africa, working in conjunction with Mpilo Foundation, was also identifying potential borehole sites in the district.

He said last week they covered ward 25, Mgadla  and Boomerange villages.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Lead if you may, without power

1 min ago | 0 Views

Repositioning Bulawayo for the future

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF officials walk out of Dabengwa burial after Chamisa announced as speaker

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Controversy mars Bulawayo awards

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa urges mining reforms

12 mins ago | 11 Views

Welcoming new president of Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 79 Views

Doctor protests cop's conduct

13 mins ago | 21 Views

Chitungwiza Hospital 'privatisation' blocked

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Jehovah's Witnesses to hold conventions

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Joint police, army operation to flush out illegal miners raises stink

15 mins ago | 21 Views

ARVs shortage looms: NAC

16 mins ago | 9 Views

Forex shortages grossly affect BCC service delivery

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Dog-mauled woman learns to walk again

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Zupco to get additional new buses this week

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Bosso look for momentum against ZPC

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Austerity a necessary evil, says Cross

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Hundreds grace DD funeral

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Price monitors descend on shops

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Calls for unity as Dabengwa is buried

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Exporters to pay for power in forex

1 hr ago | 67 Views

UZ introduces Arabic language

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Tocky's song insulting people from 'Binga' banned from airwaves

1 hr ago | 116 Views

An abiding tortoise of White House goons

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Woman eaten by dogs learns to walk again

1 hr ago | 56 Views

G7 package to clear Zimbabwe's US$1,3bn WB debt

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa demands end to bureaucracy

1 hr ago | 71 Views

MDC and the colonial ghost of whiteness

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Probe unearths Zesa rot

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Good news to immigrants in UK as May ends

1 hr ago | 456 Views

IMF comes to Mnangagwa's rescue: Full-text

9 hrs ago | 10378 Views

Parirenyatwa sued over $13k power debt

11 hrs ago | 1123 Views

War veterans boo Zanu-PF MP

11 hrs ago | 3189 Views

Rape is social terrorism, stop rape

12 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe confirm spot in Cosafa semi-finals

12 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Dembare bounces back

12 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Fortune Chasi is not the right Minister for Energy Docket

17 hrs ago | 3211 Views

Chamisa, Chief Ndiweni lash at missing Mnangagwa during Dabengwa burial

17 hrs ago | 11357 Views

Dabengwa laid to rest

17 hrs ago | 2978 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: An epitome of courage, endurance and integrity

18 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Zanu PF Women's League declares war against Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 3333 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's promise to Dabengwa

20 hrs ago | 9585 Views

Zimbabwe strikes milestone IMF deal to boost new currency

20 hrs ago | 6296 Views

Mnangagwa's representative booed at Dabengwa's funeral

21 hrs ago | 21223 Views

Man arrested for carrying US$10 000

21 hrs ago | 5898 Views

Temba Mliswa takes Billy Rautenbach head on

22 hrs ago | 3702 Views

Prepare for 1Z0-071 Exam with Examsnap and Get Your Oracle Certification

22 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa appoints son-in-law

23 hrs ago | 9732 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days