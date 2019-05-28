China drills boreholes in Matobo

News / National

by Staff reporter

CHINA is drilling at least 21 boreholes in the dry Matobo district to alleviate water shortages that have ravaged the district for a long time.Matobo Rural District Council CEO Elvis Sibanda confirmed the development."I am aware of China Aid. They are currently on the ground right now drilling 21 boreholes in the district. It is a government to government agreement," he said.Sibanda said another non-governmental organisation known as Mother Africa, working in conjunction with Mpilo Foundation, was also identifying potential borehole sites in the district.He said last week they covered ward 25, Mgadla and Boomerange villages.