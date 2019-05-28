Chamisa calls for Gukurahundi apology

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, has called on government to apologise for the post-independence atrocities that claimed the lives of more than 20 000 people in the western parts of the country.Chamisa was speaking at the burial of national hero and liberation war stalwart Dumiso Dabengwa in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North Saturday."You (Dabengwa) were talking about Gukurahundi. We should not shy away from it. Lets talk about it, apologise and make sure that we do what has to be done, to make sure we restore those who lost their lives and also restore those who lost their properties," Chamisa said.Chamisa added that Zimbabweans yearned for unity and a simple apology could go a long way in healing the ethnic rift that continues to fester."How do we restore the lives lost? Just an apology and frankness and truth of what happened is a way of honouring those who lost their lives," said the youthful opposition leader who was given the honour of laying a wreath on Dabengwa's grave after the burial.Last month, Chamisa said he was ready to help Mnangagwa deliver his government's apology to the mostly Ndebele speaking victims and survivors of the Gukurahundi genocide.