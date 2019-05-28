Minister survives road accident

News / National

by Gibson Nyathi

Mashonaland West provincial Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka survived a road accident when her vehicle side swiped a truck on Sunday.









The minister's brother and Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa said his sister escaped unharmed."Just received news that my sister, Hon. Mary Mliswa-Chikoka was involved in an accident on her way from Chegutu, approaching Chinhoyi when a truck veered and side swiped her motor vehicle," said Mliswa."I’m happy to report that her & her driver are both well and safe."Mliswa further made a cryptic statement that seemed to suggest possible foul play in the accident.“No weapon formed against us will prosper, we are a God fearing family and give thanks for their divine protection," he said.