Minister survives road accident
Mashonaland West provincial Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka survived a road accident when her vehicle side swiped a truck on Sunday.
The minister's brother and Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa said his sister escaped unharmed.
"Just received news that my sister, Hon. Mary Mliswa-Chikoka was involved in an accident on her way from Chegutu, approaching Chinhoyi when a truck veered and side swiped her motor vehicle," said Mliswa.
"I’m happy to report that her & her driver are both well and safe."
Mliswa further made a cryptic statement that seemed to suggest possible foul play in the accident.
“No weapon formed against us will prosper, we are a God fearing family and give thanks for their divine protection," he said.
Source - Byo24News