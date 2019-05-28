Latest News Editor's Choice


Minister survives road accident

by Gibson Nyathi
48 secs ago
Mashonaland West provincial Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka survived a road accident when her vehicle side swiped a truck on Sunday. 


The minister's brother and Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa said his sister escaped unharmed. 

"Just received news that my sister, Hon. Mary Mliswa-Chikoka was involved in an accident on her way from Chegutu, approaching Chinhoyi when a truck veered and  side swiped her motor vehicle," said Mliswa. 

"I’m happy to report that her & her driver are both well and safe."

Mliswa further made a cryptic statement that seemed to suggest possible foul play in the accident. 

“No weapon formed against us will prosper, we are a God fearing family and give thanks for their divine protection," he said. 

Source - Byo24News

