Hillside Teacher's College 2020 intake

Staff reporter
HILLSIDE TEACHERS' COLLEGE 

VACANCIES FOR:  SECONDARY TEACHER EDUCATION 2020 INTAKE  
 
a) 2 Year Post 'A' Level Course
b) 3 Year Post '0' Level Course in: Physical Education and Sports, French and English/Portuguese and English, Science, Art and Design, Music and Agriculture

Applications are invited from those interested to train as Secondary School teachers in 2019.

General Requirements for all Courses 5'0' Level subjects including English Language, Mathematics and the subject(s) of study.

a) 2 Year Post 'A' Level Course
• 2 'A' Level passes in the teaching subjects offered NB: The following 'A' Level subjects are NOT offered as teaching as subjects at the college: Divinity, Sociology and Psychology.

• Candidates wishing to train as Commercial teachers should have passed 'A' Level in Accounts and at least either Economics or Business Studies

• Candidates wishing to train as Science teachers should have passed at least 2 'A' Level Science subjects

b) 3 Year Post '0' Level Course in:

(i) Physical Education and Sports  

• Candidates wishing to train as Physical Education and Sports teachers should have '0' Level Biology over and above the stipulated general requirements

• Having attempted any two 'A' Level subjects is an added advantage

• Provide evidence of excelling in sports
NB: Prospective candidates will undergo a practical screening

(ii) French and English or Portuguese and English  

• Candidates interested in training as French and English or Portuguese and English teachers should have '0' Level French or Portuguese over and above the stipulated general requirements.

(iii) Science  Candidates interested in training as Science teachers should have any of the following '0' Level Science subjects which have been listed in order of priority:

3 Pure Sciences (Biology, Chemistry, and Physics), Physical Science and Biology, Combined Science/Extended Science

(iv) Art and Design  

• Candidates interested in training as Art and Design teachers should have '0' Level Art and Design or a flair for Art and Design

• Having a portfolio of work done will be an added advantage

NB: Prospective candidates will be tested on Art and Design skills

(v) Music  Candidates interested in training as Music teachers should have '0' Level Music or a flair for Music NB: Prospective candidates will be auditioned


(vi) Agriculture

• Candidates interested in training as Agriculture teachers should have '0' Level Agriculture

Special Requirement: Ability to carry out practical work


Application forms are available at Hillside Teachers' College, Private Bag 2, Hillside, Bulawayo and also at www.hillsideteacherscollege.ac.zw  

The closing date for receipt of applications is 28 June 2019




Source - Byo24News

