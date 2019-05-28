Mthuli Ncube calls govt departments to order over US Dollars

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESS STATEMENT ON FEES AND CHARGES LEVIED BY GOVERNMENT MINISTRIES AND DEPARTMENTS

1 Treasury notes that some Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies are demanding payment for goods and/or services rendered in foreign currency or the equivalent in RTGS Dollars at the prevailing interbank rate.



2. Section 78(1)(r) of the Public Finance Management Act [CAP 22:19] empowers Treasury to prescribe or issue instructions or directions to Ministries, whether individually or collectively, concerning the determination of any scales of fees, other charges or rates relating to revenue accruing to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.



3. Notwithstanding the current trends where services providers are unilaterally reviewing prices of goods and services, Government remains committed to the provision of services at cost recovery levels, cognisant of the need to ensure affordability and accessibility to the general public.



4. It is important to note thatTreasury has not approved any changes to the prevailing levels of fees and payment modalities.Thus, Government fees, charges and levies remain at the approved RTGS Dollars that were formally communicated to each Ministry, Department or Agency.





5. In view of the above, Line Ministries have since been directed, to desist from referencing any fees and charges to the USD, as well as unilaterally and illegally reviewing such fees without the approval of Treasury.

TREASURY has been forced to issue an order stopping various ministries from charging foreign currency for rates and services.Government has rejected calls to dollarise the economy but it has emerged several departments had resorted to charging for rates and services in US dollars.The call by the ministry comes barely a day after the ailing National Railways of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of lands had issued statements indicating that due to fluctuations in the local currency the two institutions were now charging clients in US dollars.Treasury said government is committed to providing goods and services, that are affordable and accessible to the general public. This despite the business community reviewing prices of goods and services constantly in line with currency movements.Below is what Treasury said: