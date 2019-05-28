Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube calls govt departments to order over US Dollars

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TREASURY has been forced to issue an order stopping various ministries from charging foreign currency for rates and services.

Government has rejected calls to dollarise the economy but it has emerged several departments had resorted to charging for rates and services in US dollars.

The call by the ministry comes barely a day after the ailing National Railways of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of lands had issued statements indicating that due to fluctuations in the local currency the two institutions were now charging clients in US dollars.

Treasury said government is committed to providing goods and services, that are affordable and accessible to the general public. This despite the business community reviewing prices of goods and services constantly in line with currency movements.

Below is what Treasury said:

PRESS STATEMENT ON FEES AND CHARGES LEVIED BY GOVERNMENT MINISTRIES AND DEPARTMENTS  

1 Treasury notes that some Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies are demanding payment for goods and/or services rendered in foreign currency or the equivalent in RTGS Dollars at the prevailing interbank rate.

2. Section 78(1)(r) of the Public Finance Management Act [CAP 22:19] empowers Treasury to prescribe or issue instructions or directions to Ministries, whether individually or collectively, concerning the determination of any scales of fees, other charges or rates relating to revenue accruing to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

3. Notwithstanding the current trends where services providers are unilaterally reviewing prices of goods and services, Government remains committed to the provision of services at cost recovery levels, cognisant of the need to ensure affordability and accessibility to the general public.

4. It is important to note thatTreasury has not approved any changes to the prevailing levels of fees and payment modalities.Thus, Government fees, charges and levies remain at the approved RTGS Dollars that were formally communicated to each Ministry, Department or Agency.

5. In view of the above, Line Ministries have since been directed, to desist from referencing any fees and charges to the USD, as well as unilaterally and illegally reviewing such fees without the approval of Treasury.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Plans to assassinate Cyril Ramaphosa investigated

1 hr ago | 1115 Views

Hillside Teacher's College 2020 intake

2 hrs ago | 590 Views

Minister survives road accident

2 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Power drunk Ian Khama to form new party?

2 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Bafana Bafana crashes out of the COSAFA Cup

2 hrs ago | 935 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa over 'his intolerance'

2 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Chasi refuse to answer questions about the pricing of ethanol supplied by Billy Rautenbach

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

Panner jailed for stabbing soldier

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Panner jailed for stabbing soldier

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Bosso moves out of relegation

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mnangagwa scared to face his own sins at Dabengwa's funeral

5 hrs ago | 2796 Views

Chamisa calls for Gukurahundi apology

10 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Chamisa ready to confront Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 3284 Views

China drills boreholes in Matobo

10 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Lead if you may, without power

10 hrs ago | 2389 Views

Repositioning Bulawayo for the future

10 hrs ago | 748 Views

Zanu-PF officials walk out of Dabengwa burial after Chamisa announced as speaker

10 hrs ago | 7652 Views

Controversy mars Bulawayo awards

10 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mnangagwa urges mining reforms

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Welcoming new president of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 7459 Views

Doctor protests cop's conduct

10 hrs ago | 908 Views

Chitungwiza Hospital 'privatisation' blocked

10 hrs ago | 575 Views

Jehovah's Witnesses to hold conventions

10 hrs ago | 295 Views

Joint police, army operation to flush out illegal miners raises stink

10 hrs ago | 750 Views

ARVs shortage looms: NAC

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Forex shortages grossly affect BCC service delivery

11 hrs ago | 280 Views

Dog-mauled woman learns to walk again

11 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zupco to get additional new buses this week

11 hrs ago | 726 Views

Bosso look for momentum against ZPC

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Austerity a necessary evil, says Cross

11 hrs ago | 601 Views

Hundreds grace DD funeral

11 hrs ago | 653 Views

Price monitors descend on shops

11 hrs ago | 787 Views

Calls for unity as Dabengwa is buried

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Exporters to pay for power in forex

11 hrs ago | 213 Views

UZ introduces Arabic language

11 hrs ago | 109 Views

Tocky's song insulting people from 'Binga' banned from airwaves

11 hrs ago | 557 Views

An abiding tortoise of White House goons

11 hrs ago | 96 Views

Woman eaten by dogs learns to walk again

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

G7 package to clear Zimbabwe's US$1,3bn WB debt

11 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa demands end to bureaucracy

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

MDC and the colonial ghost of whiteness

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Probe unearths Zesa rot

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

Good news to immigrants in UK as May ends

12 hrs ago | 1957 Views

IMF comes to Mnangagwa's rescue: Full-text

19 hrs ago | 19478 Views

Parirenyatwa sued over $13k power debt

21 hrs ago | 1297 Views

War veterans boo Zanu-PF MP

21 hrs ago | 3546 Views

Rape is social terrorism, stop rape

22 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwe confirm spot in Cosafa semi-finals

22 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Dembare bounces back

22 hrs ago | 1829 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days