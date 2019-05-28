Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Give us teachers who can speak Shangani'

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
Communities in Sengwe communal lands in southern Chikombedzi have called on the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to stop deploying teachers who have no Shangani background as this was compromising the education standards of their children.

The call comes after Chiredzi district education office received newly recruited teachers who have since been deployed to their respective schools.

Chiredzi East Member of Parliament Denford Masiya last week said it was unfair for the ministry to continue deploying teachers who have zero knowledge about Shangani while able candidates from the community are jobless. He said the community was going to resist the deployment of such teachers.

"That is constitutionally unacceptable. The district office must call the employing office to reverse the assignment before he or she gets to our schools. The Minister of Education has long said so. If the district office omits that, unfortunately it becomes a community task. Don't even show that person your school, house, etc. Show him or her the road back to the district office," said Mr Masiya.

Director for the Centre for Cultural Development Mr Herbert Pikela weighed in saying the teaching especially of Early Childhood Development classes required fluency in local languages as this helped pupils to grasp concepts quickly.

"Language of instruction at ECD level is mother language. There is no learning where learners can't comprehend the teacher's language," he said.

"There is this common belief that all children comprehend Shona. I learnt to speak Shona at Grade 3 level and what we experienced when we went to school in the 1980s must be avoided at all costs.

He added: "Our children must not be persecuted psychologically for nothing. It is not about the employment of somebody but the effective learning of our innocent pupils."

Chiredzi district schools inspector Mrs Petronela Nyange said the ongoing recruitments were sanctioned by Treasury and were being handled in Harare.

"So the recruitment you see now has been sanctioned by Treasury and head office does that. So we have been requesting that they consider our local language needs and that is when they agreed to recruit only teachers from our database.

"So now we at least got people that are normally resident in Chiredzi but now we are now at a stage where we need to check what indigenous language they can speak before they are posted," she said. "Of course, they also consider lots other criteria such as date they qualified. We don't often have enoughion our database making it on the cut-off dates for instance, hence some of the challenges. We also find that some whom we actually need have been posted elsewhere.

"Right now they are looking into removing criteria such as date completed training but under professionalisation the right qualifications and pedagogy for degreed college leavers is a must. This is the reason we cannot take those who did BA in Shangani without pedagogical qualification."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa orders Zanu-PF structures to incorporate war vets

58 secs ago | 0 Views

Zesa engages Eskom over debt

1 min ago | 2 Views

'Black market sharks suppressing interbank rate'

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Idle power producers to lose licences

2 mins ago | 2 Views

2019 Africa Day Celebrations @ Valley Crest Academy - 'What it means to be African'

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

9 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwean 'gunman' wanted by Chiefs and Sundowns

10 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni soils the role of traditional chiefs in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 2971 Views

Zimbabwe football fans denounce Mnangagwa at Durban match

10 hrs ago | 2893 Views

Chiwenga's only roadmap to economic recovery?

10 hrs ago | 4297 Views

Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - End of an era, resilience of a vision

10 hrs ago | 671 Views

Embassy vs the people

10 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Zimbabwe now in de-facto dollarization

10 hrs ago | 727 Views

Dialogue is the way to go

10 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chamisa is a pure democrat

10 hrs ago | 432 Views

'Let's develop and not fear of sanctions' - said so for decades still no development

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

A threat to murder people using 'necklaces' is hate speech! Must be treated with disgust it deserves

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls govt departments to order over US Dollars

13 hrs ago | 3464 Views

Plans to assassinate Cyril Ramaphosa investigated

13 hrs ago | 3927 Views

Hillside Teacher's College 2020 intake

14 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Minister survives road accident

14 hrs ago | 4364 Views

Power drunk Ian Khama to form new party?

14 hrs ago | 3411 Views

Bafana Bafana crashes out of the COSAFA Cup

14 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa over 'his intolerance'

14 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Chasi refuse to answer questions about the pricing of ethanol supplied by Billy Rautenbach

14 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Bosso moves out of relegation

14 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Mnangagwa scared to face his own sins at Dabengwa's funeral

17 hrs ago | 4437 Views

Chamisa calls for Gukurahundi apology

22 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Chamisa ready to confront Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 3513 Views

China drills boreholes in Matobo

22 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Lead if you may, without power

22 hrs ago | 2577 Views

Repositioning Bulawayo for the future

22 hrs ago | 793 Views

Zanu-PF officials walk out of Dabengwa burial after Chamisa announced as speaker

22 hrs ago | 8970 Views

Controversy mars Bulawayo awards

22 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Welcoming new president of Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 10864 Views

Doctor protests cop's conduct

22 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Joint police, army operation to flush out illegal miners raises stink

22 hrs ago | 892 Views

Good news to immigrants in UK as May ends

24 hrs ago | 2891 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days