Pirate taxi rams tree, 3 dead

by Staff reporter
TWO people died on the spot while another one succumbed to injuries while admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital after a pirating Toyota Wish they were travelling in veered off the road and hit a tree near Lupane.

Officer Commanding Police Lupane District, Chief Superintendent Edgar Dhliwayo confirmed the accident. He said preliminary investigations show that the driver was speeding when the accident occurred at the 152km peg between Lupane and Kenmaur along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

The vehicle was heading towards Lupane from Bulawayo with five passengers on board when the accident occurred last Friday.

"I can confirm that police attended to an accident where two people died on the spot while three others were rushed to St Luke's Hospital. One of the three who is a 50-year-old woman was transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo due to the seriousness of head injuries she sustained and she died on Saturday," he said.

Fire fighters from Bulawayo fire brigade used bold cutters to rescue the 50-year-old woman who had been trapped in the wreckage, The Chronicle heard.

She was rushed to St Luke's Hospital before being transferred to Bulawayo where she died on Saturday.  The driver, who is from Bulawayo is reportedly in critical condition in hospital after fracturing ribs and an arm.  

"We think the driver was speeding. On approaching the 152km peg he allegedly lost control of the vehicle which then veered to the left. The driver tried to control it back and it veered to the right and hit a tree killing two people on the spot," he said.

Source - chronicle

