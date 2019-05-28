Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chidzambga's father dies

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago | Views
Captain Knowledge Musona has challenged the Warriors to win the Cosafa tournament for the team's coach Sunday "Mhofu" Chidzambga, whose father passed on in Harare yesterday.

Mhofu was forced to abort the Cosafa Cup tournament currently underway in Durban, South Africa, to return home for the funeral.

The veteran coach will now miss Zimbabwe's semi-final clash tomorrow against the winner between Zambia and Malawi, who were set to meet in the quarter-finals last night.

Musona, who is expected to start in tomorrow's match, having come as a 75th-minute substitute in the 2-0 win over Comoros in the quarters on Saturday, said the team is even more determined to win for the coach.

"It's sad that things have gone this way. May his soul rest in peace. It's not a good moment when one of the members in a team loses a loved one, so when we heard the news, there was a moment of sadness," Musona said.

"We will have to dedicate all the games that we will play to his father and win for him. So we will fight for him and be there for him in this sad moment. We want to celebrate his father’s life with him."

Musona said the whole squad would also contribute financially towards the burial of the late Chidzambga, who died at the age of 98.

Chidzambga is the most successful coach in this competition and was also seeking to extend this personal milestone to a fourth title.

Zimbabwe are also the most successful team in the tourney, and are looking to win a record seventh title here.

They are looking well on course after a comfortable win over Comoros, with Evans Rusike and Khama Billiat scoring the two goals.

"So far, everything is good. We are looking forward to everyday at training. Remember, we are using Cosafa to prepare for Afcon, so we are giving our best and we are taking this tournament seriously," Musona said.

"We are not going to play a lot of friendlies, so this is the opportunity to shape our team physically and tactically. We want to go to Afcon with a good momentum, go there and play good and hopefully, we will pass the group stages."

This is the first time that Musona is participating at the regional tournament, and while he is unlikely to play throughout, he still has high ambitions.

The 28-year-old will be part of the players that are expected to leave for Nigeria on Thursday for a friendly match against the Super Eagles on Saturday.

The other group will remain behind to see off the Cosafa tournament.

The Warriors are expected to field a strong squad tomorrow, after the arrival of more senior players in camp.

Marshall Munetsi joined camp yesterday and Marvellous Nakamba is expected to arrive today.

Walter Musona picked an injury at training and is likely to miss the rest of the tournament.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wadyajena warns Cottco

58 secs ago | 0 Views

Judgment for 'killer' soldier set for today

1 min ago | 0 Views

3.9 magnitude tremor rocks Zimbabwe

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Pirate taxi rams tree, 3 dead

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Madinda switch off ZPC Kariba

3 mins ago | 1 Views

'Give us teachers who can speak Shangani'

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa orders Zanu-PF structures to incorporate war vets

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Zesa engages Eskom over debt

4 mins ago | 3 Views

'Black market sharks suppressing interbank rate'

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Idle power producers to lose licences

5 mins ago | 4 Views

2019 Africa Day Celebrations @ Valley Crest Academy - 'What it means to be African'

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

12 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwean 'gunman' wanted by Chiefs and Sundowns

10 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni soils the role of traditional chiefs in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 3008 Views

Zimbabwe football fans denounce Mnangagwa at Durban match

10 hrs ago | 2930 Views

Chiwenga's only roadmap to economic recovery?

10 hrs ago | 4351 Views

Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - End of an era, resilience of a vision

10 hrs ago | 678 Views

Embassy vs the people

10 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Zimbabwe now in de-facto dollarization

10 hrs ago | 742 Views

Dialogue is the way to go

11 hrs ago | 387 Views

Chamisa is a pure democrat

11 hrs ago | 438 Views

'Let's develop and not fear of sanctions' - said so for decades still no development

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

A threat to murder people using 'necklaces' is hate speech! Must be treated with disgust it deserves

11 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls govt departments to order over US Dollars

13 hrs ago | 3482 Views

Plans to assassinate Cyril Ramaphosa investigated

13 hrs ago | 3942 Views

Hillside Teacher's College 2020 intake

14 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Minister survives road accident

14 hrs ago | 4375 Views

Power drunk Ian Khama to form new party?

14 hrs ago | 3427 Views

Bafana Bafana crashes out of the COSAFA Cup

14 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa over 'his intolerance'

14 hrs ago | 3135 Views

Chasi refuse to answer questions about the pricing of ethanol supplied by Billy Rautenbach

14 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Bosso moves out of relegation

15 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Mnangagwa scared to face his own sins at Dabengwa's funeral

17 hrs ago | 4444 Views

Chamisa calls for Gukurahundi apology

22 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Chamisa ready to confront Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 3519 Views

China drills boreholes in Matobo

22 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Lead if you may, without power

22 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Repositioning Bulawayo for the future

22 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zanu-PF officials walk out of Dabengwa burial after Chamisa announced as speaker

22 hrs ago | 8987 Views

Controversy mars Bulawayo awards

22 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Welcoming new president of Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 10890 Views

Doctor protests cop's conduct

22 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Joint police, army operation to flush out illegal miners raises stink

22 hrs ago | 894 Views

Good news to immigrants in UK as May ends

24 hrs ago | 2901 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days