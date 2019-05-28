Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets meet over economic meltdown

by Staff reporter
55 secs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) in Bulawayo has called for an urgent emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss various issues affecting the country and their welfare, among other things as the economic meltdown continues to erode their measly monthly pensions.

War veterans, a vital cog of Zanu PF during elections have not been spared by the vagaries of the harsh economic climate that has seen prices of basics and services ballooning to unaffordable levels.

Southern Eye heard ex-combatants want, among other things, a review of their monthly gratuities, arguing their current stipends of less than $400 were measly and have pauperised them.

ZNLWVA Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Christopher Sibanda confirmed the Wednesday meeting to be held at the former fighters' offices in Entumbane high-density suburb.

"We have an urgent meeting starting early on the day. All ex-combatants including ex-detainees, war collaborators and others are expected to attend the meeting," Sibanda said.

He, however, could not be drawn to disclose the agenda of the meeting, but ZNLWVA sources said ex-combatants feel let down by government for not cushioning them against the harsh economic climate.

In December, a group of war veterans, led by Fredrick Ngombe, besieged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Munhumutapa Office in Harare, demanding that their monthly stipends be increased to about ZWL$2 000 each and that their remaining gratuities be settled, but the demands went unheeded.

In 1997, war veterans were given ZW$50 000 each as compensation for their war efforts and injuries sustained at the battlefront.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Biti's aides acquitted on border jumping charges

32 secs ago | 0 Views

Chidzambga's father dies

1 min ago | 0 Views

Wadyajena warns Cottco

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Judgment for 'killer' soldier set for today

2 mins ago | 2 Views

3.9 magnitude tremor rocks Zimbabwe

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Pirate taxi rams tree, 3 dead

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Madinda switch off ZPC Kariba

4 mins ago | 1 Views

'Give us teachers who can speak Shangani'

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa orders Zanu-PF structures to incorporate war vets

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Zesa engages Eskom over debt

5 mins ago | 3 Views

'Black market sharks suppressing interbank rate'

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Idle power producers to lose licences

6 mins ago | 4 Views

2019 Africa Day Celebrations @ Valley Crest Academy - 'What it means to be African'

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

13 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean 'gunman' wanted by Chiefs and Sundowns

10 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni soils the role of traditional chiefs in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 3018 Views

Zimbabwe football fans denounce Mnangagwa at Durban match

10 hrs ago | 2945 Views

Chiwenga's only roadmap to economic recovery?

10 hrs ago | 4362 Views

Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - End of an era, resilience of a vision

10 hrs ago | 679 Views

Embassy vs the people

10 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe now in de-facto dollarization

10 hrs ago | 747 Views

Dialogue is the way to go

11 hrs ago | 387 Views

Chamisa is a pure democrat

11 hrs ago | 442 Views

'Let's develop and not fear of sanctions' - said so for decades still no development

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

A threat to murder people using 'necklaces' is hate speech! Must be treated with disgust it deserves

11 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls govt departments to order over US Dollars

13 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Plans to assassinate Cyril Ramaphosa investigated

13 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Hillside Teacher's College 2020 intake

14 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Minister survives road accident

14 hrs ago | 4379 Views

Power drunk Ian Khama to form new party?

14 hrs ago | 3431 Views

Bafana Bafana crashes out of the COSAFA Cup

14 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa over 'his intolerance'

14 hrs ago | 3139 Views

Chasi refuse to answer questions about the pricing of ethanol supplied by Billy Rautenbach

14 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Bosso moves out of relegation

15 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Mnangagwa scared to face his own sins at Dabengwa's funeral

17 hrs ago | 4446 Views

Chamisa calls for Gukurahundi apology

22 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Chamisa ready to confront Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 3520 Views

China drills boreholes in Matobo

22 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Lead if you may, without power

22 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Repositioning Bulawayo for the future

22 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zanu-PF officials walk out of Dabengwa burial after Chamisa announced as speaker

22 hrs ago | 8991 Views

Controversy mars Bulawayo awards

22 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Welcoming new president of Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 10897 Views

Doctor protests cop's conduct

22 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Joint police, army operation to flush out illegal miners raises stink

22 hrs ago | 895 Views

Good news to immigrants in UK as May ends

24 hrs ago | 2903 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days