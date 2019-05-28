Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'US$100m required to replace stolen Zesa transformers'

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE requires more than US$100 million to replace around 2 000 transformers that were vandalised in recent years, Parliament heard last week.

This come at a time when the country is grappling with serious power outages caused by poor power generation at Kariba Hydro-Power Station as water levels in the dam have dropped due to poor inflows into Zambezi River.

Energy minister Fortune Chasi last Thursday told Parliament that the vandalised transformers cost between US$10 000 and US$50 000 each depending on the size.

He said there was need for legislation that would prescribe deterrent sentences in order to curb vandalism of transformers as well as deal with issuances of copper trading licences.

The country's maximum demand of electricity is estimated at 1 700 megawatts (MW), giving a supply demand gap of about 300 to 500MW which is usually met by importing from South Africa's Eskom and Kahora Bassa of Mozambique.

The gap of 300 to 500MW has resulted in extensive load-shedding due to lack of alternative sources of energy, with gas costing between $9 and $13 per kilogramme.

"Electricity infrastructure vandalism has also contributed to a number of areas having no access to electricity in the country," Chasi said.

"Transformers are being stolen daily and there is a deficit at the moment. About 2 000 transformers were stolen and need replacement. These transformers are not cheap, they cost as much as $50 000 each," he said.

If the 2 000 transformers are replaced, Chasi said, it would see power restored to over 25 000 customers that have gone for long periods without electricity, which includes schools, clinics, business centres, farms and domestic points.

Bikita West MP Elias Musakwa (Zanu PF), however, pointed out that a Zesa subsidiary, Zent has the capacity to manufacture transformers and also to export them to earn foreign currency.

Energy ministry secretary Gloria Magombo said Zent was indeed capable of producing transformers, but they needed foreign currency support.

Chasi said there is need for an urgent bailout of ZWL$63 million monthly from Treasury to Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) if it is to continue supplying electricity to the nation.

"With the current tariff, ZETDC is collecting between ZWL$60 to $70 million against a monthly budget of ZWL$130 million to cover the bare essentials. Zesa is technically insolvent and I am sure MPs are fully aware of this. It is struggling to fully fund operations. The severe cashflow crisis being experienced would see operations grinding to a halt in the not-too-distant future, unless support is rendered as the funding gap increases every month cumulatively, as people fail or decide not to pay the bills."

Chasi said the price of critical generation consumables had increased by 250%, adding that coal suppliers at the moment were agitating for an upward price review.

He said power imports of up to 400MW can be unlocked by a bankable plan to both Eskom and Cahora Bassa.

"The imports would securitise power supply for the exporting mines and industries and release power for the other customers, some of whom are prepaying. It is proposed that exporters pay their electricity bills in foreign currency in proportion to their foreign currency retention percentage. This arrangement is estimated to raise $11 million against an estimated bill of $14 million per month. A statutory instrument to this effect is being considered. The foreign currency generated would go towards meeting the current power import bills plus a portion for the amortisation of arrears," Chasi said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe bank employees demand US dollar salaries

31 secs ago | 0 Views

'Dabengwa died a bitter man'

1 min ago | 0 Views

Bredenkamp's private jet saga takes new twist

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Biti's aides acquitted on border jumping charges

3 mins ago | 1 Views

War vets meet over economic meltdown

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Chidzambga's father dies

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Wadyajena warns Cottco

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Judgment for 'killer' soldier set for today

5 mins ago | 5 Views

3.9 magnitude tremor rocks Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Pirate taxi rams tree, 3 dead

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Madinda switch off ZPC Kariba

6 mins ago | 6 Views

'Give us teachers who can speak Shangani'

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa orders Zanu-PF structures to incorporate war vets

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zesa engages Eskom over debt

8 mins ago | 6 Views

'Black market sharks suppressing interbank rate'

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Idle power producers to lose licences

9 mins ago | 6 Views

2019 Africa Day Celebrations @ Valley Crest Academy - 'What it means to be African'

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

15 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwean 'gunman' wanted by Chiefs and Sundowns

10 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni soils the role of traditional chiefs in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 3049 Views

Zimbabwe football fans denounce Mnangagwa at Durban match

10 hrs ago | 2971 Views

Chiwenga's only roadmap to economic recovery?

10 hrs ago | 4391 Views

Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - End of an era, resilience of a vision

10 hrs ago | 682 Views

Embassy vs the people

10 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Zimbabwe now in de-facto dollarization

11 hrs ago | 754 Views

Dialogue is the way to go

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Chamisa is a pure democrat

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

'Let's develop and not fear of sanctions' - said so for decades still no development

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

A threat to murder people using 'necklaces' is hate speech! Must be treated with disgust it deserves

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls govt departments to order over US Dollars

13 hrs ago | 3509 Views

Plans to assassinate Cyril Ramaphosa investigated

13 hrs ago | 3959 Views

Hillside Teacher's College 2020 intake

14 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Minister survives road accident

14 hrs ago | 4387 Views

Power drunk Ian Khama to form new party?

14 hrs ago | 3455 Views

Bafana Bafana crashes out of the COSAFA Cup

14 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa over 'his intolerance'

15 hrs ago | 3144 Views

Chasi refuse to answer questions about the pricing of ethanol supplied by Billy Rautenbach

15 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Bosso moves out of relegation

15 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Mnangagwa scared to face his own sins at Dabengwa's funeral

18 hrs ago | 4452 Views

Chamisa calls for Gukurahundi apology

22 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Chamisa ready to confront Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 3525 Views

China drills boreholes in Matobo

22 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Lead if you may, without power

22 hrs ago | 2581 Views

Repositioning Bulawayo for the future

22 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zanu-PF officials walk out of Dabengwa burial after Chamisa announced as speaker

22 hrs ago | 9003 Views

Controversy mars Bulawayo awards

22 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Welcoming new president of Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 10919 Views

Doctor protests cop's conduct

22 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Joint police, army operation to flush out illegal miners raises stink

22 hrs ago | 896 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days