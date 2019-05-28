Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere brother's appeal dismissed

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The High Court has dismissed incarcerated former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Itai Dickson Mafios' application for bail pending appeal.

Mafios was early this year slapped with a 14-month jail term for inciting people in Bindura to join a wave of anti-government protests.

He was in January this year convicted by Bindura provincial magistrate Vongai Guwuriro, who sentenced him to 24 months in prison, but suspended 10 months on condition of good behaviour.

However, Mafios made an application for bail pending appeal, but Guwuriro dismissed it on the basis that the jailed Zanu PF politician did not have any prospects of success on appeal.

Unsatisfied with the lower court's decision, he then filed an application for review at the High Court and his matter was determined by Justice Erica Ndewere.

"I have looked high and low for some misdirection by the trial magistrate, I did not find any. He looked at the aspect of prospects of success, and after considering the evidence of the State witness, he was satisfied that, indeed, the appellant (Mafios) had uttered the words referred to in the charge sheet," the judge
said.

"The court also took into account the fact that the appellant was not a first offender, him having been convicted of contravening the Immigration Act by departing the country from an unauthorised exit. That conviction was appropriately used by the State to buttress its opposition to bail, raising the fear that the appellant, if granted bail, may abscond and avoid
the appeal hearing."

It was the State's case that on January 15 this year, Mafios drove to Chiwaridzo Shopping Centre in Bindura and approached a group of people who were sitting on a shop verandah and urged them to join the violent protests that had rocked the country.

Mafios was quoted as saying: "You are seated and not doing what others are doing in Harare of burning things. Why? Go ahead with the shutdown. (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa took the presidency by force using soldiers."

The former Zanu PF provincial boss, who was being represented by Bindura lawyer Graciano Manyururei, had denied the charge, citing political persecution.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Drought to wipe 50% national herd

48 secs ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe bank employees demand US dollar salaries

2 mins ago | 3 Views

'Dabengwa died a bitter man'

3 mins ago | 2 Views

'US$100m required to replace stolen Zesa transformers'

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Bredenkamp's private jet saga takes new twist

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Biti's aides acquitted on border jumping charges

5 mins ago | 3 Views

War vets meet over economic meltdown

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Chidzambga's father dies

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Wadyajena warns Cottco

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Judgment for 'killer' soldier set for today

6 mins ago | 6 Views

3.9 magnitude tremor rocks Zimbabwe

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Pirate taxi rams tree, 3 dead

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Madinda switch off ZPC Kariba

8 mins ago | 7 Views

'Give us teachers who can speak Shangani'

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa orders Zanu-PF structures to incorporate war vets

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Zesa engages Eskom over debt

9 mins ago | 7 Views

'Black market sharks suppressing interbank rate'

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Idle power producers to lose licences

10 mins ago | 7 Views

2019 Africa Day Celebrations @ Valley Crest Academy - 'What it means to be African'

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

17 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwean 'gunman' wanted by Chiefs and Sundowns

10 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni soils the role of traditional chiefs in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 3071 Views

Zimbabwe football fans denounce Mnangagwa at Durban match

10 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Chiwenga's only roadmap to economic recovery?

10 hrs ago | 4422 Views

Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - End of an era, resilience of a vision

11 hrs ago | 687 Views

Embassy vs the people

11 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Zimbabwe now in de-facto dollarization

11 hrs ago | 758 Views

Dialogue is the way to go

11 hrs ago | 392 Views

Chamisa is a pure democrat

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

'Let's develop and not fear of sanctions' - said so for decades still no development

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

A threat to murder people using 'necklaces' is hate speech! Must be treated with disgust it deserves

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls govt departments to order over US Dollars

13 hrs ago | 3523 Views

Plans to assassinate Cyril Ramaphosa investigated

13 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Hillside Teacher's College 2020 intake

14 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Minister survives road accident

14 hrs ago | 4392 Views

Power drunk Ian Khama to form new party?

14 hrs ago | 3464 Views

Bafana Bafana crashes out of the COSAFA Cup

14 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa over 'his intolerance'

15 hrs ago | 3150 Views

Chasi refuse to answer questions about the pricing of ethanol supplied by Billy Rautenbach

15 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Bosso moves out of relegation

15 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Mnangagwa scared to face his own sins at Dabengwa's funeral

18 hrs ago | 4459 Views

Chamisa calls for Gukurahundi apology

22 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Chamisa ready to confront Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 3527 Views

China drills boreholes in Matobo

22 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Lead if you may, without power

22 hrs ago | 2581 Views

Repositioning Bulawayo for the future

22 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zanu-PF officials walk out of Dabengwa burial after Chamisa announced as speaker

22 hrs ago | 9009 Views

Controversy mars Bulawayo awards

22 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Welcoming new president of Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 10939 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days