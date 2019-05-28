Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drought to wipe 50% national herd

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
OVER 50% of Zimbabwe's national herd of 5,2 million cattle is at risk of being wiped out by this year's drought if no mitigatory measures are put in place within the coming few months, farmers and livestock experts have warned.

The future of livestock is very bleak owing to escalating diseases, critical shortages of dipping chemicals as well as the devastating effects of the El Niño-induced drought.

Pastures have depleted while water bodies are drying up in most parts of the country, leaving animals — both wild and domestic — fighting for survival.

The southern African nation did not receive adequate rainfall during the 2018/19 summer season due to the El Niño phenomenon.

Livestock farmers who spoke to Southern Eye said urgent intervention was needed to avert the impending catastrophic situation.

"As livestock farmers we know and we can see that it's going to be a bad year. It could be catastrophic, especially if there are no mitigatory measures put in place. If government does not intervene, farmers will not be able to manage the situation on their own. In the next two months, water and pastures would dry up," Livestock Farmers' Union chairperson
Sifiso Sibanda said.

"According to our assessment, if no mitigatory measures are put in place to avert the situation, we are likely to lose about 50% of the country's national herd. Government should declare the situation a national disaster," Sibanda said.

To make matters worse, Sibanda said stockfeed, vaccines and dipping chemicals were too expensive and beyond the reach for many farmers.

In a newsletter, Stockfeed Manufacturers Association of Zimbabwe said the general non-availability of raw materials has resulted in some stockfeed operators being unable to fulfil orders by non-governmental organisations for survival stockfeeds.

The association also noted that the price of high crude protein cotton cake has increased drastically from ZWL$400 to ZWL$1 200 per tonne between January and March and molasses, wheat and maize brans were in short supply.

"Farmers could consider selling a few of their animals, especially those that are old so that they can buy dipping chemicals, vaccines and stockfeed. We are not talking of destocking.
No, we have not gone that far," Sibanda said.

Matabeleland South crop and livestock officer, Simangaliphi Ngwabi said drought mitigation strategies were required to save the livestock.

"Livestock are currently in good condition, but that would be temporary. Pastures are fast depleting and water bodies are drying up. If we had water it was going to be better. Farmers should assess the situation and come up with a solution. They can reduce their herds to manageable numbers or even sell some of their livestock and buy stockfeed. If they fail to supplement their livestock, chances are high that they might succumb to drought," she said.

Matabeleland North crop and livestock provincial officer Dumisani Nyoni said all districts in the province did not have enough pastures as well as water.

"Almost all the districts will run out of pastures by July or mid-August. There is no water and animals will start competing for water with humans. That will make boreholes break down constantly or run dry quickly," he said.

He urged farmers to sell some of their animals and buy supplementary feed or dig wells for watering them.

"If possible, at national level, government should come up with a programme to assist farmers access stockfeed easily and at affordable prices. As we speak, the stockfeed is not affordable,” he said.

The situation is also bad in Midlands province with the worst affected districts being Mberengwa, Zvishavane, Kwekwe and Gokwe North.
Masvingo province lost about

40 000 cattle to drought last year and if no significant measures were put in place, the province might suffer again.

A veterinary expert who requested anonymity urged farmers to start feeding their animals now before their condition deteriorates.

"Farmers can start feeding their livestock now; they should not wait until September when the situation gets worse. They should also make sure that their animals do not walk long distances in search of pastures and water because that would exhaust them," the official said.

The province is home to an estimated herd of 500 000 cattle, but the figure is under threat from effects of drought.

Despite recurrent droughts that have seen the national herd diminishing, government does not have programmes to combat effects of drought on livestock.

Agriculture plays a key role in Zimbabwe, contributing 11% to the total gross domestic product and remains the main source of livelihood for around 67% of the country's population.

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement deputy minister Vangelis Haritatos said the ministry was looking into urgently drilling boreholes at strategic places in order
to solve the water problem caused by the current drought.

"It is important to note also that this programme will have a double benefit as it will also stop cattle from straying into neighbouring countries, such as Botswana, in search of water," he said.

He said the Department of Veterinary Services has already vaccinated cattle in drought-stricken, low-risk foot and mouth disease (FMD) areas to allow them to move to FMD red zones for relief grazing.

"This is critical in order to ensure that they do not get FMD when they mix with buffalo. We try our best to ensure that red zone cattle are always vaccinated against FMD. We are grateful to our partners for also supporting our initiative by supplying survival feed to the hardest hit areas at reduced prices," he said.

"We would also like to highlight that livestock can be a lucrative business if managed correctly. In times of drought we encourage our farmers, through our extension officers, to destock slightly in order to be able to generate funds in order to purchase feed to ensure that the remaining livestock stay healthy and productive," Haritatos said.

"Furthermore, we want to discourage people from burning grass, in particular in provinces that have had better rains, but to instead cut the grass and make hay bales in order to export to other provinces that are in dire need of feed," he said.

"As a ministry, we are also looking into assembling hay bailing units (tractors, slashers, racks, and hay balers) in order to assist with the same concept. Hay is one example, but broadly speaking, going forward, we are encouraging our farmers to grow fodder in provinces that have better rainfall than some of our drier provinces."

He said fodder was a great benefit to the animal through nutrients and act like fresh pastures.

"It is easier to digest, helps with weight gain, increases life expectancy, especially with dairy cows, increases yield of milk, and of course increases the hoof health of the animal, which generally benefits the health of the animal, which is of critical importance to our ministry. Also remember that fodder is a
cost-effective option for our farmers," he said.

Haritatos also said farmers needed to consider silage, also important in preserving the food for the animals, which could then be used during dry times.

"The concept here is that of cross trade between provinces. For example, Mashonaland West grows feed and exports to dry areas such as Gokwe to feed livestock. Farmers in Gokwe then sell their meat to Mashonaland West province," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere brother's appeal dismissed

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe bank employees demand US dollar salaries

2 mins ago | 3 Views

'Dabengwa died a bitter man'

3 mins ago | 2 Views

'US$100m required to replace stolen Zesa transformers'

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Bredenkamp's private jet saga takes new twist

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Biti's aides acquitted on border jumping charges

5 mins ago | 3 Views

War vets meet over economic meltdown

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Chidzambga's father dies

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Wadyajena warns Cottco

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Judgment for 'killer' soldier set for today

6 mins ago | 6 Views

3.9 magnitude tremor rocks Zimbabwe

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Pirate taxi rams tree, 3 dead

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Madinda switch off ZPC Kariba

8 mins ago | 7 Views

'Give us teachers who can speak Shangani'

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa orders Zanu-PF structures to incorporate war vets

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Zesa engages Eskom over debt

9 mins ago | 7 Views

'Black market sharks suppressing interbank rate'

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Idle power producers to lose licences

10 mins ago | 7 Views

2019 Africa Day Celebrations @ Valley Crest Academy - 'What it means to be African'

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

17 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwean 'gunman' wanted by Chiefs and Sundowns

10 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni soils the role of traditional chiefs in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 3071 Views

Zimbabwe football fans denounce Mnangagwa at Durban match

10 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Chiwenga's only roadmap to economic recovery?

10 hrs ago | 4422 Views

Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - End of an era, resilience of a vision

11 hrs ago | 687 Views

Embassy vs the people

11 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Zimbabwe now in de-facto dollarization

11 hrs ago | 758 Views

Dialogue is the way to go

11 hrs ago | 392 Views

Chamisa is a pure democrat

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

'Let's develop and not fear of sanctions' - said so for decades still no development

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

A threat to murder people using 'necklaces' is hate speech! Must be treated with disgust it deserves

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls govt departments to order over US Dollars

13 hrs ago | 3523 Views

Plans to assassinate Cyril Ramaphosa investigated

13 hrs ago | 3970 Views

Hillside Teacher's College 2020 intake

14 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Minister survives road accident

14 hrs ago | 4392 Views

Power drunk Ian Khama to form new party?

14 hrs ago | 3464 Views

Bafana Bafana crashes out of the COSAFA Cup

14 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa over 'his intolerance'

15 hrs ago | 3150 Views

Chasi refuse to answer questions about the pricing of ethanol supplied by Billy Rautenbach

15 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Bosso moves out of relegation

15 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Mnangagwa scared to face his own sins at Dabengwa's funeral

18 hrs ago | 4459 Views

Chamisa calls for Gukurahundi apology

22 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Chamisa ready to confront Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 3527 Views

China drills boreholes in Matobo

22 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Lead if you may, without power

22 hrs ago | 2581 Views

Repositioning Bulawayo for the future

22 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zanu-PF officials walk out of Dabengwa burial after Chamisa announced as speaker

22 hrs ago | 9009 Views

Controversy mars Bulawayo awards

22 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Welcoming new president of Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 10939 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days