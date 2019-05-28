News / National
WATCH: Zimbabweans openly insult Mnangagwa
1 hr ago | Views
A video of some Zimbabwean soccer fans singing insults to President Emmerson Mnangagwa has surfaced online.
The fans are seen waving Zimbabwean flags and singing jovial in Shona saying: ED urimhata.
Commenting on the video National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire said, "When you are President but your countrymen and women verbally abuse you at a football match that your country is winning, you should know your leadership has no spirit of God in it. Mweya mutsvene unenge usipo bambo."
Watch the video below
The fans are seen waving Zimbabwean flags and singing jovial in Shona saying: ED urimhata.
Commenting on the video National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire said, "When you are President but your countrymen and women verbally abuse you at a football match that your country is winning, you should know your leadership has no spirit of God in it. Mweya mutsvene unenge usipo bambo."
Watch the video below
Source - Byo24News