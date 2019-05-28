Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Zimbabweans openly insult Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
A video  of some Zimbabwean soccer fans singing insults to President Emmerson Mnangagwa has surfaced online.

The fans are seen waving Zimbabwean flags and singing jovial in Shona saying: ED urimhata.

Commenting on the video National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire said, "When you are President but your countrymen and women verbally abuse you at a football match that your country is winning,  you should know your leadership has no spirit of God in it. Mweya mutsvene unenge usipo bambo."

Source - Byo24News

