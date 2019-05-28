Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Heavily armed police invade Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 secs ago
Bulawayo woke up to heavy police presence on Monday morning. The police who were moving around in armoured vehicles urged the people of Bulawayo to shun calls of violoncello by people from outside Bulawayo.

"People of Bulawayo let us not heed to the calls for violence coming from outside our city. Bulawayo is known for being well behaved," the police announced. "Let us not follow other people's violent cultures."

The convoy of armoured vehicles, water tanks and small vehicles was seen moving allover the city.

The police presence come at a time when the police announced that they are ready to crush any violent political activity that may be caused by citizens.

Famed Bulawayo Pastor Ian Ndlovu recently issued a prophecy that during the month of June and July there might ber a mass uprising by the citizens which even the army will fail to contain.

Police recently arrested 7 human rights defenders who are accused of plotting to subvert a constitutionally elected government through illegal and violent mass protests.

Source - Byo24News

