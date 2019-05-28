Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTO: Mugabe's latest picture causes stir

by Mandla Ndlovu
A photo of the former President Robert Mugabe has gone viral on the internet. The photo which shows Mugabe wearing an Adidas clothing from top to bottom has caused social media users to call for the trial of the former leader.

Social media users said  Mugabe cannot be enjoying when he killed the lives of Zimbabweans.

Nissi Finance Boss Sonny Phiri said, "The man destroyed our economy and even wanted to continue doing so before he was stopped by his
own JUNTA in 2017."

Mugabe was ousted through a bloody coup in November 2017 after presiding over a brutal regime for 37 years.

