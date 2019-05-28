Mnangagwa govt withholds Jonathan Moyo’s benefits

News / National

by Gibson Nyathi

Exiled former Minister and Zanu-PF spin doctor Professor Jonathan Moyo has accused the Emmerson Mnangagwa led Government of deliberately withholding his terminal benefits from his service in the government and Parliament.Prof Moyo fled Zimbabwe in November 2017, after the military coup that deposed former President Robert Mugabe.The Professor was part of the G40 faction that was locked in a fierce succession war with the Lacoste faction led by Mnangagwa who was vice president then.After the coup Mnangagwa was elevated to the presidency and went on to win the 2018 elections whose results are disputed by the Nelson Chamisa led MDC.Yesterday, a seemingly frustrated Prof Moyo said:"After dissolution of pre-coup cabinet and my expulsion from Parliament on 28/11/17; Office of the President and Cabinet, Salary Services Bureau Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education have been playing Russian Roulette over the payment of my terminal benefits & pension: They say they don't know my termination reason and who should sign my Termination of Advice Form.""Ministers have terminal benefits in terms of the cabinet handbook but more to the point, one is an MP before being a minister and MPs are entitled to pension from a scheme to which they contribute. I was an MP since 2000."Most G40 members are now living in different countries outside Zimbabwe. The most notable ones are Prof Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwawo and Walter Mzembi among others.