Zanu-PF 'spits' on Dabengwa's grave

by Gibson Nyathi
Riled by the humiliation of senior officials suffered during the burial of struggle veteran Dumiso Dabengwa in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North on Saturday, Zanu-PF has come up with a new slogan denouncing the former intelligence chief's Zapu party.

In successive meetings in Bulawayo on Sunday and Monday, Zanu-PF members chanted slogans targeted at MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and Zapu.

The slogan goes, "phansi lo Chamisa labantu bakhe be Zapu" meaning "down with Chamisa and his Zapu people."

On Saturday, Matabeleland North provincial minister Richard Moyo who was designated to read a speech on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Dabengwa's burial was forced to cut short his address after he was booed by the people.

His speech only lasted for four minutes.

After the official government programme, Chamisa was invited by Dabengwa's family to address the people at the struggle veteran's grave site where he also laid a wreath.

In his address, Chamisa condemned Mnangagwa and his deputies for snubbing the burial saying they had missed a chance to address the country's hanging issues of healing and reconciliation.

He said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had done better that Mnangagwa by sending a representative to speak on his behalf. Veterans of Umkhonto Wesizwe also attended Dabengwa's burial.
 
Dabengwa was one of the most prominent victims of Gukurahundi having been arrested and charged with treason and went on to spend three years in detention at Chikurubi Maximum Prison after the courts had cleared him of any crime.

A Zapu official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the move by Zanu-PF betrayed the crocodile tears that the party mourned Dabengwa after his death.

"What they are doing now is actually spitting on Dabengwa's grave," said the official.

Source - Byo24News

