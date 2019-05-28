Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers shutdown schools

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe have announced that 40% of teachers did not turn out for duty on Monday.

The teachers were heeding to a call by ARTUZ to engage in a 3 day industrial action starting today.

"The teachers are agitated and taking heed of the ARTUZ organized job action slated for 3-5 June," ARTUZ said in a statement. "Teachers are united and demanding salaries in United States dollars or they will not work."

ARTUZ added that the state media had been activated to label the job action as a regime change agenda.

"The State propaganda machinery is labelling our noble job action as a regime change agenda. This is pure labour dispute which should be resolved in the best interest of labour justice."



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days