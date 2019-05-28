Latest News Editor's Choice


Sudanese soldiers kill protestors

by Mandla Ndlovu
Sudan media has reported that the Sudanese security forces stormed a protest sit-in camp in the capital Monday setting fire to tents and spraying bullets with machine guns.

About 8 people are ported to have been killed so far.

The military crackdown comes  after a weeks-long standoff with protesters seeking a speedy transition to civilian rule following the removal of dictator Omar Al Bashir.  

The Sudan Doctors' Committee announced in a statement that medical personnel and injured people were trapped in clinics in the capital, and demanded that they be allowed to leave.

Protestors have been camped since April 6 outside the military's headquarters.

Protest leaders and military officials have been negotiating over the makeup of a transitional government, as protesters call for "limited military representation" in a sovereign council that would lead the country as it transitions to civilian rule over three years.

Both sides are split over the makeup and leadership of the council, with the ruling generals refusing to relinquish power.

Commenting on the matter MDC Treasurer General David Coltart said, "Please please pray for Sudan. The military are currently shooting protestors all across Khartoum. At least 8 killed already and the death toll is climbing. Hospitals where injured protestors are being treated are being attacked by the military as well."



Source - Byo24News

