Mnangagwa murdered a pregnant girlfriend?

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has a pending police case involving the alleged murder of a pregnant girlfriend, Professor Jonathan Moyo has said.

Moyo said, "And where do you think Mnangagwa's dockets are? Starting with the 2014 murder of a pregnant girlfriend in Avondale? Where do you think that docket is? And the machete gold murders in the Midlands, where are those dockets? Do you think the military coup did a disappear on them?"

This publication has it on record that Mnangagwa's dockets disappeared as soon as they were sent handed over to the prosecuting authority.

A source in the National Prosecuting Authority revealed to us how the dockets would be made to disappear.

"When the IOs would send the dockets to the Prosecuting Authority.  The officials who are then afraid of the highly ranking Mnangagwa would then not book a court date. They would then hide dockets.

"The Boss then would then make sure the dockets do not make it in court. The Boss controlled the majority of the people in the office. So what will happen is that they feared him and they will fail to see the light of day."

The source added that when Mnangagwa was called for investigation he would make sure he is not prosecuted.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days