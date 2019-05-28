Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fear grips Zimra as 11 top managers are fired

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FEAR has gripped Zimbabwe's revenue collection arm of government amid reports of ongoing purges which are said to be part of a clean-up campaign to rid the country's tax collector of rampant corruption.

According to newzimbabwe.com, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has wielded the axe on at least 11 senior managers.

In an internal memorandum written by Zimra head of human resources identified as Samuel Sithole, Zimra announced the 11 would no longer be part of the organisation from June 1.

"A good afternoon to you all; please be advised that with effect from 1 June 2019, the following persons will cease to be employees of the authority: The affected employees are Vitalis Chakanyuka (sector manager taxes), Cecilia Chiyangwa (head technical services) and Nikita Machinga (manager values and trade)."

Others are Farai Makumbe (technical services manager customs), Juliet Matare (technical services manager customs), Swaleen Mpofu (shift manager), Edna Mudzingwa (international affairs manager), Martin Muponda (head taxes and audits), Munyaradzi Ushamba (loss control manager) Christopher Zifudzi (regional manager  taxes) and Eunice Zuze also identified as international affairs manager.

Insiders however said fear has gripped the revenue collection arm of government amid reports the purges are likely to continue.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa suspended

1 hr ago | 903 Views

Dabengwa's death revibrates Zapu

7 hrs ago | 2218 Views

The MDC Congress: So much hype, so much hot air

8 hrs ago | 2843 Views

Ndebele 'King' told to open a bank account

8 hrs ago | 6829 Views

Sudanese soldiers kill protestors

9 hrs ago | 3832 Views

Teachers shutdown schools

9 hrs ago | 10704 Views

Zanu-PF 'spits' on Dabengwa's grave

10 hrs ago | 7776 Views

Mnangagwa govt withholds Jonathan Moyo’s benefits

11 hrs ago | 7757 Views

Mthuli Ncube opens up

11 hrs ago | 8939 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's latest picture causes stir

12 hrs ago | 14311 Views

Heavily armed police invade Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 13603 Views

'You have blood on your hands,' Botswana President told

12 hrs ago | 6352 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans openly insult Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 11922 Views

Drought to wipe 50% national herd

14 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Kasukuwere brother's appeal dismissed

14 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Zimbabwe bank employees demand US dollar salaries

14 hrs ago | 4264 Views

'Dabengwa died a bitter man'

14 hrs ago | 2376 Views

'US$100m required to replace stolen Zesa transformers'

14 hrs ago | 809 Views

Bredenkamp's private jet saga takes new twist

14 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Biti's aides acquitted on border jumping charges

14 hrs ago | 924 Views

War vets meet over economic meltdown

14 hrs ago | 2486 Views

Chidzambga's father dies

14 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Wadyajena warns Cottco

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Judgment for 'killer' soldier set for today

14 hrs ago | 1244 Views

3.9 magnitude tremor rocks Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Pirate taxi rams tree, 3 dead

14 hrs ago | 805 Views

Madinda switch off ZPC Kariba

14 hrs ago | 846 Views

'Give us teachers who can speak Shangani'

14 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa orders Zanu-PF structures to incorporate war vets

14 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zesa engages Eskom over debt

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

'Black market sharks suppressing interbank rate'

14 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Idle power producers to lose licences

14 hrs ago | 303 Views

2019 Africa Day Celebrations @ Valley Crest Academy - 'What it means to be African'

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

14 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zimbabwean 'gunman' wanted by Chiefs and Sundowns

23 hrs ago | 3046 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni soils the role of traditional chiefs in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 5156 Views

Zimbabwe football fans denounce Mnangagwa at Durban match

24 hrs ago | 4294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days