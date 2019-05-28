Fear grips Zimra as 11 top managers are fired

News / National

by Staff reporter

FEAR has gripped Zimbabwe's revenue collection arm of government amid reports of ongoing purges which are said to be part of a clean-up campaign to rid the country's tax collector of rampant corruption.According to newzimbabwe.com, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has wielded the axe on at least 11 senior managers.In an internal memorandum written by Zimra head of human resources identified as Samuel Sithole, Zimra announced the 11 would no longer be part of the organisation from June 1."A good afternoon to you all; please be advised that with effect from 1 June 2019, the following persons will cease to be employees of the authority: The affected employees are Vitalis Chakanyuka (sector manager taxes), Cecilia Chiyangwa (head technical services) and Nikita Machinga (manager values and trade)."Others are Farai Makumbe (technical services manager customs), Juliet Matare (technical services manager customs), Swaleen Mpofu (shift manager), Edna Mudzingwa (international affairs manager), Martin Muponda (head taxes and audits), Munyaradzi Ushamba (loss control manager) Christopher Zifudzi (regional manager taxes) and Eunice Zuze also identified as international affairs manager.Insiders however said fear has gripped the revenue collection arm of government amid reports the purges are likely to continue.