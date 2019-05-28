Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Suspected CIOs besiege Mahiya's house

by Mandla Ndlovu
2019-05-28
Suspected members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation have besieged the home of Heal Zimbabwe Director Rashid Mahiya.

Heal Zimbabwe posted on Twitter that the men have refused to identify themselves \and are knocking violently on his door.

At the time of writing Mahiya was locked inside his house with his family. The unidentified men were still at his door while some have surrounded his house

More details to follow...



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days