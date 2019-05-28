Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prisons eye mbanje production

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) plans to venture into commercial production of mbanje at Chiredzi Prison to raise revenue to stave off pressure and over-reliance on the fiscus.

ZPCS has since formally applied to the Government for a licence to grow mbanje, among other projects earmarked for Masvingo Province. Officer Commanding ZPCS Masvingo Senior Assistant Commissioner Social Ndanga last week said his organisation was conducting feasibility studies to establish the efficacy of mbanje production in the Lowveld.

"We are carrying out feasibility studies at the moment to see whether we can commercially grow cannabis in the Lowveld because our target is to reduce our reliance on the national fiscus by generating our own revenue as an organisation.

"Cannabis production is just but one of several income-generating projects that we are considering in line with devolution.

"We are also identifying potential income-generating projects within our province so that we go for them instead of just folding our hands and waiting for Government to do everything for us. What we are doing is out of the realisation that Government has a lot of responsibilities, we need to think outside the box as Zimbabweans and device methods of revenue generation and remove pressure from the national purse.''

Snr Asst Comm Ndanga said cannabis production was potentially lucrative because of the herb's proven medicinal use.

"We do not intend to produce cannabis for prisoners, but one of the requirements of the Ministry of Health and Child Care is that for a mbanje growing licence to be issued, there has to be guarantees of security and availability of land and Chiredzi Prison is secure enough for the herb to be grown while land is also available," he said.

Besides mbanje, Snr Asst Comm Ndanga said his organisation had applied for land to grow sugar cane in the Lowveld to generate revenue.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Divisions rock teachers

29 mins ago | 75 Views

Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

32 mins ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

32 mins ago | 314 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

48 mins ago | 759 Views

Tobacco farmer falls off moving truck, dies

49 mins ago | 218 Views

Chibaya's case further deferred

50 mins ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa signs new law to ban strikes

50 mins ago | 609 Views

NRZ misses revenue target

51 mins ago | 64 Views

'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

51 mins ago | 236 Views

Knowledge Musona considering his next move

52 mins ago | 448 Views

Mthuli under fire over illegal borrowing

52 mins ago | 198 Views

Harare pumping raw sewerage into dam

53 mins ago | 60 Views

Nikuv docket vanishes on eve of trial

53 mins ago | 117 Views

Minister blasts diamond barons

54 mins ago | 55 Views

Buyanga loses child custody, frames magistrate

54 mins ago | 75 Views

Increase foreign currency supply: IMF

55 mins ago | 111 Views

4 'mysteries' of Zim'babwe's economic crisis

55 mins ago | 115 Views

Zifa in $700k scam

56 mins ago | 69 Views

Chamisa sweats over posts for 'losing' bigwigs

57 mins ago | 201 Views

Fireworks for Bulawayo @125th

57 mins ago | 42 Views

Quality of life for the people of Bulawayo must improve

58 mins ago | 34 Views

Fresh civil servants salary talks

58 mins ago | 134 Views

Rahman takes Warriors reins

59 mins ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF members warned over indiscipline

59 mins ago | 62 Views

Man stabs nephew 6 times in cellphone charger row

60 mins ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF UK slams Chamisa

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Government deploys 37 doctors to Mpilo Hospital

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Police warn against inflammatory messages

1 hr ago | 126 Views

NGOs told to stay out of Zimbabwe politics

1 hr ago | 50 Views

The MDC congress: All froth, no beer

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa's govt finds bread formula

1 hr ago | 718 Views

Smuggling trucker fined $3 000

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe pins hope on oil findings

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe police reforms shape up

1 hr ago | 168 Views

BREAKING: Suspected CIOs besiege Mahiya's house

1 hr ago | 742 Views

Fear grips Zimra as 11 top managers are fired

12 hrs ago | 4329 Views

Chamisa suspended

12 hrs ago | 6008 Views

Dabengwa's death revibrates Zapu

17 hrs ago | 3295 Views

The MDC Congress: So much hype, so much hot air

19 hrs ago | 3812 Views

Ndebele 'King' told to open a bank account

19 hrs ago | 9444 Views

Sudanese soldiers kill protestors

20 hrs ago | 4844 Views

Teachers shutdown schools

20 hrs ago | 14048 Views

Zanu-PF 'spits' on Dabengwa's grave

21 hrs ago | 8873 Views

Mnangagwa govt withholds Jonathan Moyo’s benefits

21 hrs ago | 8987 Views

Mthuli Ncube opens up

22 hrs ago | 9889 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's latest picture causes stir

22 hrs ago | 17105 Views

Heavily armed police invade Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 15542 Views

'You have blood on your hands,' Botswana President told

23 hrs ago | 7377 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans openly insult Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 13639 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days