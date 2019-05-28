Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NGOs told to stay out of Zimbabwe politics

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has warned civil organisations, individuals and foreign forces engaging in nefarious activities seeking to unseat President Mnangagwa and his constitutionally-elected Government that they will face the full wrath of the law.

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Cain Mathema, yesterday said the police would arrest anyone seeking to subvert the Government to effect regime change.  

He was reacting to reports in our sister paper The Herald that exposed a group of shady organisations and anti-government activists with strong links to the opposition MDC-Alliance—for plotting to remove President Mnangagwa from power.

The US sponsored Belgrade-based Centre for Applied Non-Violent Action and Strategies (CANVAS) has in recent months been laying the groundwork for civil unrest set to be unleashed in the country this month.  

Minister Mathema said the security sector, particularly the police, were ready to confront anybody who seeks to destabilise and execute regime change.

"Anybody who goes against any laws of Zimbabwe will be arrested," he said.

"Any organisation, foreign or local, as long as they are here, the law will be enforced. We do not want any destabilisation from anybody."  

Serbian national Srdja Popovic and head of CANVAS has been at the centre of training anti-government activists from his native Serbia to Sudan, Swaziland, Venezuela, Libya, Egypt, Tunisia, Burma, Vietnam, Belarus, Syria, Somalia and Zimbabwe.

Minister Mathema said Zimbabwe had held its harmonised elections last year, whose dispute was settled at the Constitutional Court, which declared President Mnangagwa as the winner.  

"Anybody who agitates, therefore, against the Government or the President of this country legally, will be dealt with according to the dictates of our laws," he said.

"Those who are actually here for subversion and those who are being trained outside the country, will face the full wrath of the law. I have no qualms about it. I am prepared to use the law as it stands in Zimbabwe."

Minister Mathema warned local and foreign Non-Governmental Organisations to stay away from politics saying they will have themselves to blame once found on the wrong side of the law.  

Foreign organisations are reportedly co-ordinating workshops and training in the country, the region and overseas to effect regime change against President Mnangagwa's Government. The starring role of Popovic, who according to a Reuters story, "repeatedly preaches to groups from Myanmar, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Belarus and elsewhere" about overthrow tactics, has not escaped notice.

Recently, a number of activists were arrested and appeared in court on charges of subversion, with leaders of civil unrest having received training in the Czech Republic and the Maldives. The trainings have been linked to the January 14 to 16 violent protests.  

According to the organisation, CANVAS has confirmed that in Southern Africa, Zimbabwe and Swaziland are part of its projects under the banner of "Ongoing Struggles" where it categorically states that there are ongoing projects with a coalition of opposition supporters and the NGO sector.  

It is understood that with the help of CANVAS, activists linked to the opposition have been seeking to be the cogwheel in mayhem slated for this month.

Organisations identified in the plot include Women's Academy for Leadership and Political Excellency, Centre for Community Development, Trust Africa, Rosaria Memorial Trust, and Community Tolerance and Reconciliation Trust.

Five activists were arrested on returning home last month and charged with plotting to unseat President Mnangagwa.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Divisions rock teachers

29 mins ago | 73 Views

Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

32 mins ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

32 mins ago | 313 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

48 mins ago | 758 Views

Tobacco farmer falls off moving truck, dies

49 mins ago | 218 Views

Chibaya's case further deferred

49 mins ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa signs new law to ban strikes

50 mins ago | 607 Views

NRZ misses revenue target

50 mins ago | 64 Views

'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

51 mins ago | 235 Views

Knowledge Musona considering his next move

51 mins ago | 446 Views

Mthuli under fire over illegal borrowing

52 mins ago | 198 Views

Harare pumping raw sewerage into dam

53 mins ago | 60 Views

Nikuv docket vanishes on eve of trial

53 mins ago | 117 Views

Minister blasts diamond barons

54 mins ago | 55 Views

Buyanga loses child custody, frames magistrate

54 mins ago | 75 Views

Increase foreign currency supply: IMF

55 mins ago | 109 Views

4 'mysteries' of Zim'babwe's economic crisis

55 mins ago | 115 Views

Zifa in $700k scam

56 mins ago | 68 Views

Chamisa sweats over posts for 'losing' bigwigs

57 mins ago | 201 Views

Fireworks for Bulawayo @125th

57 mins ago | 42 Views

Quality of life for the people of Bulawayo must improve

58 mins ago | 34 Views

Fresh civil servants salary talks

58 mins ago | 131 Views

Rahman takes Warriors reins

59 mins ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF members warned over indiscipline

59 mins ago | 62 Views

Man stabs nephew 6 times in cellphone charger row

60 mins ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF UK slams Chamisa

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Government deploys 37 doctors to Mpilo Hospital

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Police warn against inflammatory messages

1 hr ago | 125 Views

The MDC congress: All froth, no beer

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa's govt finds bread formula

1 hr ago | 716 Views

Smuggling trucker fined $3 000

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe pins hope on oil findings

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Prisons eye mbanje production

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe police reforms shape up

1 hr ago | 168 Views

BREAKING: Suspected CIOs besiege Mahiya's house

1 hr ago | 742 Views

Fear grips Zimra as 11 top managers are fired

12 hrs ago | 4328 Views

Chamisa suspended

12 hrs ago | 6008 Views

Dabengwa's death revibrates Zapu

17 hrs ago | 3295 Views

The MDC Congress: So much hype, so much hot air

19 hrs ago | 3812 Views

Ndebele 'King' told to open a bank account

19 hrs ago | 9442 Views

Sudanese soldiers kill protestors

20 hrs ago | 4844 Views

Teachers shutdown schools

20 hrs ago | 14048 Views

Zanu-PF 'spits' on Dabengwa's grave

21 hrs ago | 8873 Views

Mnangagwa govt withholds Jonathan Moyo’s benefits

21 hrs ago | 8987 Views

Mthuli Ncube opens up

22 hrs ago | 9889 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's latest picture causes stir

22 hrs ago | 17105 Views

Heavily armed police invade Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 15541 Views

'You have blood on your hands,' Botswana President told

23 hrs ago | 7377 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans openly insult Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 13638 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days