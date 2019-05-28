Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government deploys 37 doctors to Mpilo Hospital

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has availed 37 junior doctors to address a critical shortage of doctors at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.  

According to officials, the hospital was operating with a shortage of about 82 health practitioners.

Mpilo Clinical Director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya said he was grateful for the Government's efforts to boost the health care delivery system at the public institution.

The hospital is the second biggest referral hospital in Zimbabwe, providing services to people from Bulawayo, Masvingo, Midlands, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces.  

"We have since received an additional 37 doctors from our Government to help avoid unnecessary deaths as Mpilo is facing a critical challenge in terms of doctors. It is a good sign that indeed our pleas are being considered though we still have a long way to go in terms of ensuring we have enough doctors and specialists," he said.  

Available junior doctors at Mpilo are said to be working about 130 hours a week instead of the 56 hours prescribed in their contracts.  

In a letter addressed to Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo last week, junior doctors at Mpilo said they cannot continue working 130 hours per week.

Their representative Dr Mthabisi Bhebhe said Mpilo cannot be run by a few junior doctors with no supervision or assistance from seniors as that compromises the health of members of the public.  

According to Dr Bhebhe, no junior doctor should be in the casualty ward and doing calls alone more than twice a week as prescribed in the work contracts.  

"The Ministry of Health must take the health of the people in this region seriously by immediately deploying the remaining number of 60 junior doctors who have just completed their studies.  "These measures must bring an end to the situation where surgery junior doctors are made to do calls every single day while their medicine counterparts are made to manage the whole Mpilo casualty alone without due supervision," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Divisions rock teachers

29 mins ago | 73 Views

Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

32 mins ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

32 mins ago | 313 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

48 mins ago | 758 Views

Tobacco farmer falls off moving truck, dies

49 mins ago | 218 Views

Chibaya's case further deferred

49 mins ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa signs new law to ban strikes

50 mins ago | 607 Views

NRZ misses revenue target

50 mins ago | 64 Views

'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

51 mins ago | 235 Views

Knowledge Musona considering his next move

51 mins ago | 446 Views

Mthuli under fire over illegal borrowing

52 mins ago | 198 Views

Harare pumping raw sewerage into dam

53 mins ago | 60 Views

Nikuv docket vanishes on eve of trial

53 mins ago | 117 Views

Minister blasts diamond barons

54 mins ago | 55 Views

Buyanga loses child custody, frames magistrate

54 mins ago | 75 Views

Increase foreign currency supply: IMF

55 mins ago | 109 Views

4 'mysteries' of Zim'babwe's economic crisis

55 mins ago | 115 Views

Zifa in $700k scam

56 mins ago | 68 Views

Chamisa sweats over posts for 'losing' bigwigs

57 mins ago | 201 Views

Fireworks for Bulawayo @125th

57 mins ago | 42 Views

Quality of life for the people of Bulawayo must improve

58 mins ago | 34 Views

Fresh civil servants salary talks

58 mins ago | 131 Views

Rahman takes Warriors reins

59 mins ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF members warned over indiscipline

59 mins ago | 62 Views

Man stabs nephew 6 times in cellphone charger row

60 mins ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF UK slams Chamisa

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Police warn against inflammatory messages

1 hr ago | 125 Views

NGOs told to stay out of Zimbabwe politics

1 hr ago | 49 Views

The MDC congress: All froth, no beer

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa's govt finds bread formula

1 hr ago | 716 Views

Smuggling trucker fined $3 000

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe pins hope on oil findings

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Prisons eye mbanje production

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe police reforms shape up

1 hr ago | 168 Views

BREAKING: Suspected CIOs besiege Mahiya's house

1 hr ago | 742 Views

Fear grips Zimra as 11 top managers are fired

12 hrs ago | 4328 Views

Chamisa suspended

12 hrs ago | 6008 Views

Dabengwa's death revibrates Zapu

17 hrs ago | 3295 Views

The MDC Congress: So much hype, so much hot air

19 hrs ago | 3812 Views

Ndebele 'King' told to open a bank account

19 hrs ago | 9442 Views

Sudanese soldiers kill protestors

20 hrs ago | 4844 Views

Teachers shutdown schools

20 hrs ago | 14048 Views

Zanu-PF 'spits' on Dabengwa's grave

21 hrs ago | 8873 Views

Mnangagwa govt withholds Jonathan Moyo’s benefits

21 hrs ago | 8987 Views

Mthuli Ncube opens up

22 hrs ago | 9889 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's latest picture causes stir

22 hrs ago | 17105 Views

Heavily armed police invade Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 15541 Views

'You have blood on your hands,' Botswana President told

23 hrs ago | 7377 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans openly insult Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 13638 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days