Zanu-PF UK slams Chamisa

THE United Kingdom branch of the Zanu-PF Youth League has slammed MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa for inciting violence in the country saying acts of destruction will not help solve the country's problems.The branch also condemned the invitation of illegal sanctions to Zimbabwe by the opposition and Mr Chamisa's unwillingness to engage in dialogue to promote peace and economic transformation. President Mnangagwa has initiated dialogue among political parties that participated in last year's elections.The Political Actors Dialogue, which brings together all parties to participate in national development, was launched last month but Mr Chamisa and his party have distanced themselves from the nation building agenda.Speaking to The Chronicle from his United Kingdom base on Sunday, Zanu-PF UK branch youth league member Kudzai Makuku said: "The fundamental problem is the ideology of MDC. It was built on creating poverty and suffering so that the people can revolt against the Zanu-PF Government. This is reflected by the constant calling for sanctions and unwillingness to dialogue. Our call to our brothers and sisters in the opposition is that threats of violent demonstrations and strikes will not help improve Zimbabwe's economy.""Such actions — whatever their motivations - will in fact deepen our economic challenges and the perception that the country is affected by political turmoil, which in turn negatively impacts prospects for investment and growth of the economy".Makuku condemned the MDC for its continued stance of calling for illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe."No responsible Zimbabwean who has the country's best interests and people at heart will ever publicly call for sanctions as we have in the past witnessed with Chamisa and Tendai Biti (MDC vice president). This was indeed a sign of the return of Judas Iscariots of the modern day. It is now high time for us to show maturity in our politics and perhaps the opposition political parties should take a few notes from South Africa's opposition political party, the EFF."Surely we need the Julius Malema politics of putting national interest first above politics," he said. Makuku noted that Zimbabweans irrespective of their political affiliation should work in unison in coming up with ideas that would drive the country out of economic challenges. "As a country and irrespective of one's political persuasion, we must propose solutions that will help guide Zimbabwe out of our current economic predicament."Economic sanctions are not and will never be in the interests of the country. The country is currently under US economic sanctions. And, it is extremely irresponsible for anyone to say, the only sanctions that are in place target a few politicians or that sanctions will be removed only if one or other party assumes political office."We implore compatriots who hold a contrary view to read the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera). Many businesses in Zimbabwe have failed and continue to struggle because of the high transactions costs that apply because of Zidera," he said."We ask our fellow compatriots to think twice before advocating for the use of economic sanctions on our country by foreign powers to address our internal political disagreements."We are old and mature enough to disagree on issues of national importance without calling for foreign states to impose sanctions on us. It's now time to put the nation first and work together to make Vision 2030 a reality. The opposition must humble themselves and start working for the people. The time for 'big boy' syndrome and mentality is over; they cannot hold the country or the ruling Zanu-PF Government hostage."Makuku challenged the MDC Alliance to join the calls for the lifting of illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe."We have witnessed tremendous efforts from Mnangagwa. The President has unequivocally acknowledged that rebuilding our country needs a collective effort and demands unity from every Zimbabwean, hence his call for national dialogue."However, the hurdle that we are faced with as a nation is that we have certain political elements that see themselves as the 'Moses and Josephs' of modern day," he said.