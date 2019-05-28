Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF UK slams Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE United Kingdom branch of the Zanu-PF Youth League has slammed MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa for inciting violence in the country saying acts of destruction will not help solve the country's problems.  

The branch also condemned the invitation of illegal sanctions to Zimbabwe by the opposition and Mr Chamisa's unwillingness to engage in dialogue to promote peace and economic transformation. President Mnangagwa has initiated dialogue among political parties that participated in last year's elections.

The Political Actors Dialogue, which brings together all parties to participate in national development, was launched last month but Mr Chamisa and his party have distanced themselves from the nation building agenda.

Speaking to The Chronicle from his United Kingdom base on Sunday, Zanu-PF UK branch youth league member Kudzai Makuku said: "The fundamental problem is the ideology of MDC. It was built on creating poverty and suffering so that the people can revolt against the Zanu-PF Government. This is reflected by the constant calling for sanctions and unwillingness to dialogue. Our call to our brothers and sisters in the opposition is that threats of violent demonstrations and strikes will not help improve Zimbabwe's economy."

"Such actions — whatever their motivations - will in fact deepen our economic challenges and the perception that the country is affected by political turmoil, which in turn negatively impacts prospects for investment and growth of the economy".

Makuku condemned the MDC for its continued stance of calling for illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe.

"No responsible Zimbabwean who has the country's best interests and people at heart will ever publicly call for sanctions as we have in the past witnessed with Chamisa and Tendai Biti (MDC vice president). This was indeed a sign of the return of Judas Iscariots of the modern day. It is now high time for us to show maturity in our politics and perhaps the opposition political parties should take a few notes from South Africa's opposition political party, the EFF.  

"Surely we need the Julius Malema politics of putting national interest first above politics," he said.  Makuku noted that Zimbabweans irrespective of their political affiliation should work in unison in coming up with ideas that would drive the country out of economic challenges. "As a country and irrespective of one's political persuasion, we must propose solutions that will help guide Zimbabwe out of our current economic predicament.  

"Economic sanctions are not and will never be in the interests of the country. The country is currently under US economic sanctions. And, it is extremely irresponsible for anyone to say, the only sanctions that are in place target a few politicians or that sanctions will be removed only if one or other party assumes political office.  

"We implore compatriots who hold a contrary view to read the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera). Many businesses in Zimbabwe have failed and continue to struggle because of the high transactions costs that apply because of Zidera," he said.

"We ask our fellow compatriots to think twice before advocating for the use of economic sanctions on our country by foreign powers to address our internal political disagreements.  

"We are old and mature enough to disagree on issues of national importance without calling for foreign states to impose sanctions on us. It's now time to put the nation first and work together to make Vision 2030 a reality. The opposition must humble themselves and start working for the people. The time for 'big boy' syndrome and mentality is over; they cannot hold the country or the ruling Zanu-PF Government hostage."

Makuku challenged the MDC Alliance to join the calls for the lifting of illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe.   

"We have witnessed tremendous efforts from Mnangagwa. The President has unequivocally acknowledged that rebuilding our country needs a collective effort and demands unity from every Zimbabwean, hence his call for national dialogue.

"However, the hurdle that we are faced with as a nation is that we have certain political elements that see themselves as the 'Moses and Josephs' of modern day," he said.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Divisions rock teachers

35 mins ago | 106 Views

Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

38 mins ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

39 mins ago | 415 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

54 mins ago | 902 Views

Tobacco farmer falls off moving truck, dies

55 mins ago | 270 Views

Chibaya's case further deferred

56 mins ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa signs new law to ban strikes

56 mins ago | 728 Views

NRZ misses revenue target

57 mins ago | 76 Views

'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

57 mins ago | 278 Views

Knowledge Musona considering his next move

58 mins ago | 547 Views

Mthuli under fire over illegal borrowing

58 mins ago | 230 Views

Harare pumping raw sewerage into dam

59 mins ago | 67 Views

Nikuv docket vanishes on eve of trial

59 mins ago | 144 Views

Minister blasts diamond barons

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Buyanga loses child custody, frames magistrate

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Increase foreign currency supply: IMF

1 hr ago | 128 Views

4 'mysteries' of Zim'babwe's economic crisis

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Zifa in $700k scam

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Chamisa sweats over posts for 'losing' bigwigs

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Fireworks for Bulawayo @125th

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Quality of life for the people of Bulawayo must improve

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Fresh civil servants salary talks

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Rahman takes Warriors reins

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Zanu-PF members warned over indiscipline

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Man stabs nephew 6 times in cellphone charger row

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Government deploys 37 doctors to Mpilo Hospital

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Police warn against inflammatory messages

1 hr ago | 132 Views

NGOs told to stay out of Zimbabwe politics

1 hr ago | 56 Views

The MDC congress: All froth, no beer

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa's govt finds bread formula

1 hr ago | 821 Views

Smuggling trucker fined $3 000

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe pins hope on oil findings

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Prisons eye mbanje production

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe police reforms shape up

1 hr ago | 173 Views

BREAKING: Suspected CIOs besiege Mahiya's house

1 hr ago | 806 Views

Fear grips Zimra as 11 top managers are fired

12 hrs ago | 4361 Views

Chamisa suspended

12 hrs ago | 6031 Views

Dabengwa's death revibrates Zapu

17 hrs ago | 3301 Views

The MDC Congress: So much hype, so much hot air

19 hrs ago | 3814 Views

Ndebele 'King' told to open a bank account

19 hrs ago | 9463 Views

Sudanese soldiers kill protestors

20 hrs ago | 4851 Views

Teachers shutdown schools

20 hrs ago | 14092 Views

Zanu-PF 'spits' on Dabengwa's grave

21 hrs ago | 8883 Views

Mnangagwa govt withholds Jonathan Moyo’s benefits

21 hrs ago | 8998 Views

Mthuli Ncube opens up

22 hrs ago | 9904 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's latest picture causes stir

22 hrs ago | 17149 Views

Heavily armed police invade Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 15551 Views

'You have blood on your hands,' Botswana President told

23 hrs ago | 7387 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans openly insult Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 13656 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days