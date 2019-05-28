Latest News Editor's Choice


Man stabs nephew 6 times in cellphone charger row

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
A MAN from Bulawayo has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his nephew six times over a cell phone charger.

Benjamin Akimu (47) from Sauerstown suburb appeared in court for allegedly stabbing Mr Shingirai Nyahuma (45) six times in the back using a kitchen knife after he failed to return Akimu's charger.

Mr Nyahuma sustained deep wounds and was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Akimu pleaded not guilty to attempted murder before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Sibongile Msipha Marondedze and was remanded in custody to June 5 for trial.

The prosecutor, Mrs Concilia Ncube, told the court that on April 27 at around 8:30PM, Akimu went to Mr Nyahuma's place to collect his charger that he had lent him and he allegedly stabbed his nephew for delaying to return the charger.  

"Akimu went to Mr Nyahuma's place and knocked on the kitchen window shouting at Mr Nyahuma demanding his cell phone charger back.  

"Mr Nyahuma opened the door for him intending to hand over his charger and Akimu tried to stab him on the head but he missed.

"He went on to stab Mr Nyahuma in the back six times," the court heard. Mr Nyahuma said he was trying to run away from Akimu who was violent.

"Akimu was noisy and wanted to be violent that night, when I tried to flee from the scene, he stabbed me in the back and then I pushed him outside my house where he was apprehended by my neighbours who called the police," he said.


Source - chronicle

