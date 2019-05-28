Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rahman takes Warriors reins

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
RAHMAN Gumbo will be in charge of the Warriors' remaining Cosafa Cup games after head coach Sunday Chidzambwa was granted compassionate leave following the death of his father at the weekend.  

Gumbo will be barking instructions when the Warriors clash with their regional and tournament rivals Zambia in the semi-finals set for Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban, South Africa, tomorrow as the Warriors march towards a seventh Cosafa Cup title and third on the trot.  

Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed that Gumbo will be in charge of the remaining games.

"The team will be under Gumbo for the remainder of the tournament," said Gwesela from the Warriors' base in South Africa yesterday.  

Zimbabwe are the most successful nation in the history of the Cosafa Cup, winning their sixth title in 2018.

They have played the most matches, managed the most wins and scored the most goals to cement their place on top of the pile.  

The Warriors have also lost three times in the final, two against Zambia, losing 1-0 in 1998 and 2-0 in 2013. Meanwhile, Kuda Mahachi, who missed the quarter-final win over Comoros on Saturday as he was tying the knot in Bulawayo, has rejoined his teammates in South Africa ahead of the semi-final duel tomorrow.

Mahachi said they are fully focused on the match and eager to go all the way to the final in defence of the regional title.  

"We are focusing on our game against Zambia; we need to win it and eventually the tournament so that we prepare well for the Total Africa Cup of Nations. We have quality players in our team so we really need to defend our title," said Mahachi.  

He said they were not going to be distracted by those who claim that the Cosafa tournament is a small competition.  

"To us there is no small cup, we need to win and instill confidence in ourselves ahead of the trip to Egypt, but to do this we also need to keep our feet on the ground and avoid being over confident," said Mahachi, who turns out for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.  

Zimbabwe are likely to make some changes to the team that did duty against Comoros in order to give all players game time and fine tune the squad for the Afcon finals as well as the upcoming international friendly against African powerhouse Nigeria on Sunday.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Divisions rock teachers

31 mins ago | 87 Views

Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

34 mins ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

35 mins ago | 352 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

51 mins ago | 815 Views

Tobacco farmer falls off moving truck, dies

51 mins ago | 230 Views

Chibaya's case further deferred

52 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa signs new law to ban strikes

53 mins ago | 652 Views

NRZ misses revenue target

53 mins ago | 65 Views

'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

54 mins ago | 248 Views

Knowledge Musona considering his next move

54 mins ago | 482 Views

Mthuli under fire over illegal borrowing

55 mins ago | 212 Views

Harare pumping raw sewerage into dam

55 mins ago | 63 Views

Nikuv docket vanishes on eve of trial

56 mins ago | 128 Views

Minister blasts diamond barons

56 mins ago | 59 Views

Buyanga loses child custody, frames magistrate

57 mins ago | 77 Views

Increase foreign currency supply: IMF

57 mins ago | 120 Views

4 'mysteries' of Zim'babwe's economic crisis

58 mins ago | 120 Views

Zifa in $700k scam

59 mins ago | 75 Views

Chamisa sweats over posts for 'losing' bigwigs

59 mins ago | 210 Views

Fireworks for Bulawayo @125th

60 mins ago | 45 Views

Quality of life for the people of Bulawayo must improve

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Fresh civil servants salary talks

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF members warned over indiscipline

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Man stabs nephew 6 times in cellphone charger row

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF UK slams Chamisa

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Government deploys 37 doctors to Mpilo Hospital

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Police warn against inflammatory messages

1 hr ago | 129 Views

NGOs told to stay out of Zimbabwe politics

1 hr ago | 54 Views

The MDC congress: All froth, no beer

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa's govt finds bread formula

1 hr ago | 754 Views

Smuggling trucker fined $3 000

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe pins hope on oil findings

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Prisons eye mbanje production

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe police reforms shape up

1 hr ago | 171 Views

BREAKING: Suspected CIOs besiege Mahiya's house

1 hr ago | 765 Views

Fear grips Zimra as 11 top managers are fired

12 hrs ago | 4339 Views

Chamisa suspended

12 hrs ago | 6020 Views

Dabengwa's death revibrates Zapu

17 hrs ago | 3298 Views

The MDC Congress: So much hype, so much hot air

19 hrs ago | 3812 Views

Ndebele 'King' told to open a bank account

19 hrs ago | 9452 Views

Sudanese soldiers kill protestors

20 hrs ago | 4847 Views

Teachers shutdown schools

20 hrs ago | 14067 Views

Zanu-PF 'spits' on Dabengwa's grave

21 hrs ago | 8876 Views

Mnangagwa govt withholds Jonathan Moyo’s benefits

21 hrs ago | 8992 Views

Mthuli Ncube opens up

22 hrs ago | 9895 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's latest picture causes stir

22 hrs ago | 17122 Views

Heavily armed police invade Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 15544 Views

'You have blood on your hands,' Botswana President told

23 hrs ago | 7383 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans openly insult Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 13647 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days