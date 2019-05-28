Chamisa sweats over posts for 'losing' bigwigs

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa is sweating over how to accommodate losing party bigwigs who fell by the wayside in the just ended party congress. The congress claimed the scalp of several heavy-weights.Mr Chamisa has an uphill task on how to balance competing interests which include keeping the party unshaken and to accommodate those who lost elections in the just ended congress held last month in May 2019.Some of the bigwigs who lost at the congress included former vice presidents, Mr Morgan Komichi and Mr Ellias Mudzuri, and former secretary general, Mr Douglas Mwonzora.Former youth leader Mr Happymore Chidziva and executive members Ms Lilian Timveous, Mrs Teresa Makone and Mr Murisi Zwizwai, among others, also fell by the wayside. Sources said Mr Chamisa's headache is on who to include in the Standing Committee and the national executive among the losing bigwigs.The losing bigwigs will have to fight for remaining positions with those who were holding them before congress such as Mr Amos Chibaya (Organising secretary, Mr Jacob Mafume, secretary for information and publicity) among other posts.The opposition leader has since invited party members to submit curriculum vitae to be considered for positions in the national executive."Going forward, the ten provinces will, starting from today convene Provincial Councils which are meant to elect five members to be appointed in the National Executive. The election must ensure gender balance. Members who also intend to be considered for appointment in the national executive are to submit their profiles to the office of the secretary general. Those who apply must be members of good standing, and the applications must be submitted by the 8th of June," said the party's communication department in a statement issued last Friday."Consultations on appointments of remaining Standing Committee positions are ongoing. The party will also convene a special National Council to complete Congress business in line with Congress resolutions. Dates of the special National Council will be released in due course." Sources within the party said Mr Chamisa faced a daunting task in balancing his politics to avoid a rift in the party."It is a delicate situation. Mr Chamisa has to play his cards well or else there will be an implosion in the party. He has a lot of issues and factors to balance, gender, tribal, loyalty and seniority among other issues that he has to grapple with," said a source in the party.