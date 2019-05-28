Latest News Editor's Choice


'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has implored government to review the salaries and allowances of police officers, saying poor remuneration was affecting proper service delivery.

Matanga made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy Learn Ncube during the closing ceremony of a police rebranding programme for junior officers for Masvingo and Midlands provinces at Ntabazinduna Training Depot on Sunday.

"I have learnt of a number of other issues that are militating against service delivery. Some of the issues are the need to review salaries and allowances, lack of tools of the trade including uniforms, communication equipment, transport and fuel as well as lack of both office and residential accommodation," he said.

"Let me take this opportunity to assure you that as a command, we are seized with these issues and some of them are already being taken care of."

Matanga said it was crucial for the police to be professional at all times, while doing their best with the limited resources at their disposal.

He expressed hope that the training programme was going to enable the officers improve their performance in crime management and stewardship to their subordinates.

"I beseech you to ensure that all unprofessional conduct by some of you in the past is no longer part of your itinerary, especially after this programme," Matanga said.

"The level of professionalism, integrity, loyalty, dedication and impartiality expected from you should give momentum to your subordinates and all our stakeholders."

The rebranding courses have so far been conducted in Harare, Bulawayo and Mashonaland East provinces.

Source - newsday

