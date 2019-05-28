Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a surprise move, the Zanu-PF youth league has called for broad-based inclusive dialogue to fix the country's worsening socio-economic meltdown.The call comes after talks launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa involving candidates who participated in the July 30 presidential polls.MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has demanded a "credible, neutral, and recognisable" mediator to present a plan for negotiations with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to end the worsening political and economic crises ravaging what was once Africa's most promising nation.Mnangagwa has rejected a conditional offer from the opposition party to enter into formal talks under a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) or African Union (AU) guarantor.Chamisa insists that he is genuinely willing to enter into formal negotiations if certain conditions were met by the Mnangagwa government.Among his demands are mediation by a neutral third party recognisable to Sadc and the AU, including a requirement that all "prisoners of conscience" be freed, and that there be an immediate return to the barracks by the military.Chamisa said any continued military offensive would "take talks off the table."While Mnangagwa wants a broader multi-party initiative, Chamisa - who disputes results of the July 30 polls - prefers a dual engagement on the grounds that he is the only one among all the other presidential elections who is contesting results of last year's elections.Information gleaned from authoritative Zanu-PF officials revealed that the ruling party was distrustful of a western Scandinavian country that it claims has links to the MDC, sponsoring the church initiative.Analysts predicted that eventually, Zanu-PF and MDC will reach a compromise, adding the present stand-off is largely posturing and political gamesmanship.The Zanu-PF Youth League yesterday said it will defend peace in the country and will not allow people's rights to be infringed upon through coercing them to participate in violent demonstrations.Addressing the media yesterday at the party's headquarters in Harare, secretary for Youth Affairs Pupurai Togarepi called upon organisations involved in planning demonstrations to desist from creating an environment of anarchy, violence and destruction of property.Togarepi reaffirmed the Youth League's full support for President Mnangagwa's efforts to create a peaceful country and environment which anchors his "Zimbabwe Is Open for Business" mantra.