Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
In a surprise move, the Zanu-PF youth league has called for broad-based inclusive dialogue to fix the country's worsening socio-economic meltdown.

The call comes after talks launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa involving candidates who participated in the July 30 presidential polls.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has demanded a "credible, neutral, and recognisable" mediator to present a plan for negotiations with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to end the worsening political and economic crises ravaging what was once Africa's most promising nation.

Mnangagwa has rejected a conditional offer from the opposition party to enter into formal talks under a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) or African Union (AU) guarantor.

Chamisa insists that he is genuinely willing to enter into formal negotiations if certain conditions were met by the Mnangagwa government.

Among his demands are mediation by a neutral third party recognisable to Sadc and the AU, including a requirement that all "prisoners of conscience" be freed, and that there be an immediate return to the barracks by the military.

Chamisa said any continued military offensive would "take talks off the table."

While Mnangagwa wants a broader multi-party initiative, Chamisa - who disputes results of the July 30 polls - prefers a dual engagement on the grounds that he is the only one among all the other presidential elections who is contesting results of last year's elections.

Information gleaned from authoritative Zanu-PF officials revealed that the ruling party was distrustful of a western Scandinavian country that it claims has links to the MDC, sponsoring the church initiative.

Analysts predicted that eventually, Zanu-PF and MDC will reach a compromise, adding the present stand-off is largely posturing and political gamesmanship.

The Zanu-PF Youth League yesterday said it will defend peace in the country and will not allow people's rights to be infringed upon through coercing them to participate in violent demonstrations.

Addressing the media yesterday at the party's headquarters in Harare, secretary for Youth Affairs Pupurai Togarepi called upon organisations involved in planning demonstrations to desist from creating an environment of anarchy, violence and destruction of property.

Togarepi reaffirmed the Youth League's full support for President Mnangagwa's efforts to create a peaceful country and environment which anchors his "Zimbabwe Is Open for Business" mantra.

Source - zimbabwemail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Divisions rock teachers

57 mins ago | 298 Views

Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

60 mins ago | 238 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1410 Views

Tobacco farmer falls off moving truck, dies

1 hr ago | 448 Views

Chibaya's case further deferred

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa signs new law to ban strikes

1 hr ago | 1202 Views

NRZ misses revenue target

1 hr ago | 126 Views

'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

1 hr ago | 426 Views

Knowledge Musona considering his next move

1 hr ago | 884 Views

Mthuli under fire over illegal borrowing

1 hr ago | 362 Views

Harare pumping raw sewerage into dam

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Nikuv docket vanishes on eve of trial

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Minister blasts diamond barons

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Buyanga loses child custody, frames magistrate

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Increase foreign currency supply: IMF

1 hr ago | 189 Views

4 'mysteries' of Zim'babwe's economic crisis

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Zifa in $700k scam

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Chamisa sweats over posts for 'losing' bigwigs

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Fireworks for Bulawayo @125th

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Quality of life for the people of Bulawayo must improve

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Fresh civil servants salary talks

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Rahman takes Warriors reins

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Zanu-PF members warned over indiscipline

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Man stabs nephew 6 times in cellphone charger row

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF UK slams Chamisa

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Government deploys 37 doctors to Mpilo Hospital

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Police warn against inflammatory messages

1 hr ago | 161 Views

NGOs told to stay out of Zimbabwe politics

1 hr ago | 71 Views

The MDC congress: All froth, no beer

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa's govt finds bread formula

2 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Smuggling trucker fined $3 000

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe pins hope on oil findings

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Prisons eye mbanje production

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe police reforms shape up

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

BREAKING: Suspected CIOs besiege Mahiya's house

2 hrs ago | 934 Views

Fear grips Zimra as 11 top managers are fired

12 hrs ago | 4432 Views

Chamisa suspended

12 hrs ago | 6098 Views

Dabengwa's death revibrates Zapu

18 hrs ago | 3313 Views

The MDC Congress: So much hype, so much hot air

19 hrs ago | 3826 Views

Ndebele 'King' told to open a bank account

19 hrs ago | 9536 Views

Sudanese soldiers kill protestors

20 hrs ago | 4872 Views

Teachers shutdown schools

21 hrs ago | 14171 Views

Zanu-PF 'spits' on Dabengwa's grave

22 hrs ago | 8909 Views

Mnangagwa govt withholds Jonathan Moyo’s benefits

22 hrs ago | 9029 Views

Mthuli Ncube opens up

22 hrs ago | 9943 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's latest picture causes stir

23 hrs ago | 17281 Views

Heavily armed police invade Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 15601 Views

'You have blood on your hands,' Botswana President told

23 hrs ago | 7419 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans openly insult Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 13720 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days