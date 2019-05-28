Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

News / National

by Staff reporter

Newly-elected MDC vice-president Lynette Karenyi-Kore has vowed to unite women in the party ahead of her planned outreach into the rural areas.Karenyi-Kore secured the post after a tightly-contested race that saw her battling it out with Midlands Senator Lillian Timveous and former Zanu-PF women's league boss Tracy Mutinhiri at the just-ended Gweru MDC congress.In an interview with NewsDay, Karenyi-Kore said her first task would be to unite various camps of women in the party.