Divisions rock teachers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Sharp divisions have surfaced among Zimbabwe's militant teachers' unions which differ on how to approach the President Mnangagwa led government over a number of demands which include having their salaries paid in United States dollars.

In February, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) has broken ranks with other teachers' associations that called on their members to end a week-long strike action over poor salaries.

Artuz is accusing the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) and the Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta) of selling out the workers' struggle.

Meanwhile, the Government has invited the Apex Council for fresh civil servants' salary talks tomorrow after indicating that salaries would be adjusted against the prevailing inflation levels, not the foreign currency exchange rate.

In March, civil servants received a salary increase of $400 million as part of their cost of living adjustment, with Government promising another review this month.

In an interview yesterday, Apex Council president Mrs Cecilia Alexander confirmed that the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) would sit tomorrow to discuss an adjustment of civil servants' salaries.

Source - zimnews

Most Popular In 7 Days