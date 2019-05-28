WATCH: ZANU PF youths fire warning shots

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZANU PF Youth League has fired warning shots at citizens who want to protest against the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Speaking at a press conference ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Pupurai Togarepi told the media that the league will not hold fold hands when the opposition members are threatening to disturb peace.Recently the government unleashed a crackdown on civil society activists.Watch the video below: