PHOTO: Price monitors unleshed

by Ndou Paul

THE Grain Millers' Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) is mulling plans to cut supplies to unscrupulous retailers found liable of pricing basic commodities beyond stipulated margins, an official has said.Speaking at a retailers-wholesalers joint meeting in Bulawayo last Thursday, GMAZ chairperson Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said the association would officially dispatch price monitoring teams countrywide to ascertain if retailers are sticking to the recommended pricing model.The valid pricing model is based on the mark up margins agreed on during the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between GMAZ and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers.