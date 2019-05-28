Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Riot police drive through Bulawayo CBD this AM with loud-hailer

by Ndou Paul
36 mins ago | Views
Residents in Bulawayo woke up to witness a rare awareness campaign by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

The ZRP is on a mission to raise awareness on the dangers of participating in Nelson Chamisa's planned mass protests.

A sleek Ford Focus was blurting out messages from a loud hailer while leading an armoured police convoy comprising two water cannon carriers and an armoured police truck, packed with police squads.

Speaking in isiNdebele, the message from the convoy as it traversed Bulawayo's central business district (CBD) said, "Let's work in peace, let's not be afraid, let's not be used by those that want to destroy the nation. Let's not be used to destroy property and our nation."

The officer added, "Let's not be used, let's not import foreign behaviour, let's not copy uncultured people. Let's maintain peace, generosity and love. Let's respect our parents, brothers & sisters."



Video credit: @rjcdube

Source - Byo24News

