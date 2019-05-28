ZANU PF deploys Mthuli Ncube in Lupane?

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Mandla Ndlovu
The ruling ZANU PF party is reportedly planning to deploy Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to stand as a ZANU PF candidate in the oncoming Lupane East by elections.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set August 3 as the day for the by-election to fill the National Assembly seat for Lupane East that fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF parliamentarian Cde Sithembiso Gumbo in April.

Cde Gumbo died on April 5, at United Bulawayo Hospitals from injuries sustained in a road accident.

President Mnangagwa issued the proclamation in yesterday's Government Gazette under Statutory 123 of 2019.

Mthuli Ncube is a  past chief economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank.

Ncube, holds a PhD in Mathematical Finance from Cambridge University in UK, on "Pricing Options under Stochastic Volatility" and was a lecturer in Finance at the London School of Economics.

Before joining AfDB, he was the Dean of the Faculty of Commerce Law and Management , and also Dean and Professor of Finance at Wits Business School, all at University of Witwatersrand in South Africa. He led Wits Business School to the 45th global rank in the UK 2007 Financial Times survey. He has extensive experience as an investment banker and as a regulator, having served as a Board member of the South African Financial Services Board (FSB), which regulates non-bank financial institutions in his country. He was also Chairman of the National Small Business Advisory Council (NSBAC) in South Africa.

In 2008 and 2009, he was rated as one of the "Best Managers" in the manager-ranking surveys in South Africa. For the last 20 years, he has been devoted to economic research on Africa with the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC). He is now Chairman of the Board of AERC.

He was nominated Chairman of the Global Agenda Council of the World Economic Forum on "Poverty and Economic Development" in 2010.








Source - Byo24News

