WATCH: 'Prophet Makandiwa stole my phone and burnt my Car'

by Mandla Ndlovu

Controversial Apostle Talent Chiwenga has accused Prophets Emmanuel Makandiwa and Walter Magaya of sending thugs to interrupt his church services.He further accused Makandiwa of sending thieves to burn his car and steal his phone.Apostle Chiwenga is popular for releasing controversial Political Prophecies against the Emmerson Mnangagwa Government.Chiwenga further added that he will be visiting President Emmerson Mnangagwa to confront him over the Itai zamara issue and how he is spilling blood.Watch the video below: