Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga 'too sick' to return to work

by Staff reporter
33 secs ago | Views
Ailing Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will only return to work once his health has improved, presidential spokesperson George Charamba said on Monday.

Charamba said it is not a secret that Chiwenga is unwell.

"We have never made a secret of it. The Vice President has not been feeling well and must be allowed to recover. We want his health to rally back before he can report for work. We really have been upfront about this," said Charamba.

Charamba was evasive on whether Chiwenga was in the country or not but recent media reports suggested the Vice President had been airlifted to India for specialist treatment.

"As you may recall, the last time the VP was in India for medical attention, so this time, he was due for review," Charamba was quoted as having said.

"As far as we know, he went for a routine check-up which was scheduled. I don't know what you mean when you say he was unwell when he left. All I know is that it was time for a medical check-up."

Insiders, however, claimed Chiwenga late last week had checked into a local private hospital "for a few hours" suggesting he might have slipped back into the country

Chiwenga has not been seen in public for over a month with an undisclosed ailment. The former Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces has been unwell since he masterminded the coup that toppled former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017 and elevated Emmerson Mnangagwa to President.


Source - New Zimbabwe.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mliswa tackles business tycoon Billy Rautenbach

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Government threaten security of citizens

2 hrs ago | 722 Views

Food price hikes an indictment on Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 722 Views

State agents 'harass' NGO leader

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

WATCH: 'Prophet Makandiwa stole my phone and burnt my Car'

3 hrs ago | 2079 Views

ZANU PF deploys Mthuli Ncube in Lupane?

3 hrs ago | 4032 Views

Heal Zimbabwe condemns CIOs

4 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam completion set for 2020

5 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Meet the white man accused of plotting to unseat Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 9823 Views

Choppies suspended CEO denies allegations made against him

6 hrs ago | 1481 Views

We are at the bus stop 'pa Muchaka'

6 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Hungry Lions Hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami Rural District Council

7 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Flying winnowing basket or African drone?

7 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Zimbabwe: A timeline of an almost failed state

7 hrs ago | 1556 Views

'Inflation will be 10% by December' boasted Ncube - end corruption and pariah state curse

7 hrs ago | 1595 Views

WATCH: Riot police drive through Bulawayo CBD this AM with loud-hailer

7 hrs ago | 3730 Views

PHOTO: Price monitors unleshed

7 hrs ago | 3123 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF youths fire warning shots

7 hrs ago | 1809 Views

The unknown power of the Zimbabwean consumer

7 hrs ago | 658 Views

Today in History: Chinamasa opening a dust bin

7 hrs ago | 1650 Views

'Reintroduce real free market economy,' argue Cross - but even more so on political front

8 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Divisions rock teachers

9 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

9 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

9 hrs ago | 4302 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 5919 Views

Tobacco farmer falls off moving truck, dies

10 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Chibaya's case further deferred

10 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa signs new law to ban strikes

10 hrs ago | 4534 Views

NRZ misses revenue target

10 hrs ago | 476 Views

'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

10 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Knowledge Musona considering his next move

10 hrs ago | 3999 Views

Mthuli under fire over illegal borrowing

10 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Harare pumping raw sewerage into dam

10 hrs ago | 395 Views

Nikuv docket vanishes on eve of trial

10 hrs ago | 902 Views

Minister blasts diamond barons

10 hrs ago | 382 Views

Buyanga loses child custody, frames magistrate

10 hrs ago | 532 Views

Increase foreign currency supply: IMF

10 hrs ago | 622 Views

4 'mysteries' of Zim'babwe's economic crisis

10 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zifa in $700k scam

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa sweats over posts for 'losing' bigwigs

10 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Fireworks for Bulawayo @125th

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Quality of life for the people of Bulawayo must improve

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

Fresh civil servants salary talks

10 hrs ago | 996 Views

Rahman takes Warriors reins

10 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zanu-PF members warned over indiscipline

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Man stabs nephew 6 times in cellphone charger row

10 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF UK slams Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 402 Views

Government deploys 37 doctors to Mpilo Hospital

10 hrs ago | 304 Views

Police warn against inflammatory messages

10 hrs ago | 397 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days