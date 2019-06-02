Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe in court after 'tribalistic' chief appointment

by CAJ News
38 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S minority Shangaan group has taken the government to court after it installed a chief from outside the tribe.

The complainants argue the move by the government to install a chief from the Karanga tribe of the majority Shona people is tribalistic.

Chief Hlaisi Mundau Tshovani, who presides over Chiredzi where a new chief, Clement Madzingo, has been imposed, has approached the High Court contesting the decision
The Shangaan traditional leader argues Madzingo, who is Karanga like President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been appointed to undermine locals.

Tshovani argues he was not consulted over the matter despite the fact that the area for the proposed chieftainship fell under his jurisdiction.

CAJ News Africa has a copy of the legal documents addressed to Mnangagwa, which was also copied to Chief Justice of Zimbabwe High Court Luke Malaba and Attorney General.

"My writing to you is anchored by your acknowledgement of Clement Madzingo as Chief Neromwe whereby you, as president of Zimbabwe, signed his papers for him to be a substantive chief, imposing him on my land," Tshovani's letter reads.

He accused the government of imposing chiefs as was done by colonialists.

"Not even former president (Robert) Mugabe during his 37 years of power did that," the chief charged.

"When such matters of resuscitating old chieftainships arose, President Mugabe would widely consult all parties concerned, but your (Mnangagwa) new dispensation is imposing without any consultation."

Mnangagwa and his two deputies Kembo Mohadi and retired General Constantino Chiwenga are copied the court papers alongside Attorney-General Prince Machaya, Chief Justice Luke Malaba and Local Government minister, July Moyo.

"The issue, if you fail to handle it, has serious tribal connotations since I am a Shangaan chief, and the imposed Chief Neromwe in my area of jurisdiction is Karanga," the documents read.


Source - CAJ News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police recover 58 cattle, 9 donkeys stolen from Botswana

12 secs ago | 0 Views

Mugabe ex-aide in trouble over $152 650 debt

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned over 'slave wages'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga 'too sick' to return to work

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mliswa tackles business tycoon Billy Rautenbach

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Government threaten security of citizens

2 hrs ago | 737 Views

Food price hikes an indictment on Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 737 Views

State agents 'harass' NGO leader

2 hrs ago | 510 Views

WATCH: 'Prophet Makandiwa stole my phone and burnt my Car'

3 hrs ago | 2091 Views

ZANU PF deploys Mthuli Ncube in Lupane?

3 hrs ago | 4058 Views

Heal Zimbabwe condemns CIOs

4 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam completion set for 2020

5 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Meet the white man accused of plotting to unseat Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 9854 Views

Choppies suspended CEO denies allegations made against him

7 hrs ago | 1481 Views

We are at the bus stop 'pa Muchaka'

7 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Hungry Lions Hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami Rural District Council

7 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Flying winnowing basket or African drone?

7 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Zimbabwe: A timeline of an almost failed state

7 hrs ago | 1557 Views

'Inflation will be 10% by December' boasted Ncube - end corruption and pariah state curse

7 hrs ago | 1595 Views

WATCH: Riot police drive through Bulawayo CBD this AM with loud-hailer

7 hrs ago | 3745 Views

PHOTO: Price monitors unleshed

7 hrs ago | 3126 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF youths fire warning shots

7 hrs ago | 1812 Views

The unknown power of the Zimbabwean consumer

7 hrs ago | 658 Views

Today in History: Chinamasa opening a dust bin

7 hrs ago | 1651 Views

'Reintroduce real free market economy,' argue Cross - but even more so on political front

8 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Divisions rock teachers

9 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

9 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

9 hrs ago | 4303 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 5922 Views

Tobacco farmer falls off moving truck, dies

10 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Chibaya's case further deferred

10 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa signs new law to ban strikes

10 hrs ago | 4535 Views

NRZ misses revenue target

10 hrs ago | 476 Views

'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

10 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Knowledge Musona considering his next move

10 hrs ago | 4003 Views

Mthuli under fire over illegal borrowing

10 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Harare pumping raw sewerage into dam

10 hrs ago | 396 Views

Nikuv docket vanishes on eve of trial

10 hrs ago | 903 Views

Minister blasts diamond barons

10 hrs ago | 382 Views

Buyanga loses child custody, frames magistrate

10 hrs ago | 534 Views

Increase foreign currency supply: IMF

10 hrs ago | 622 Views

4 'mysteries' of Zim'babwe's economic crisis

10 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zifa in $700k scam

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa sweats over posts for 'losing' bigwigs

10 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Fireworks for Bulawayo @125th

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Quality of life for the people of Bulawayo must improve

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

Fresh civil servants salary talks

10 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Rahman takes Warriors reins

10 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zanu-PF members warned over indiscipline

10 hrs ago | 221 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days