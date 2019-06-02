Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police recover 58 cattle, 9 donkeys stolen from Botswana

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
A herd of 58 cattle and 9 donkeys stolen from Botswana by a Zimbabwean suspect has been recovered by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) at Jani farm in Gwanda.

This comes amid efforts by both Zimbabwe and Botswana to fight the problem of cross border stock-theft.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told reporters that on 28 May the complainants from Semolale, Bobonang, Gobojango and Mabolwe villages in Bobirwa district decided to track the spore of the stolen animals and were led to the Zimbabwe border.

The breakthrough, however, came after the farmers from the neighbouring country teamed up with officers from Zimbabwe where a herd of 58 cattle and 9 donkeys, some baring several brand marks were recovered at Jani farm in Gwanda.

Currently the herd is at Guyu Police Station and a suspect Nkosiyabo Gumbi has been arrested in connection with the case.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said collaborative efforts between the ZRP and their Botswana counterparts will continue in order to fight stock-theft.

Stock farmers from Botswana who have lost large herds of cattle and small livestock urged both countries to expedite efforts to deal with the problem of stock-theft which has threatened their source of livelihood and impoverished communities.

The complainants are helping police with investigations.

"We are really faced with a serious problem, how can someone steal such large herds. Every week cattle and small livestock are stolen and we cannot go on like this because it means by the time we get to 2020 are kraals will be lying bare," said the farmers.

It is believed that there are well-organised syndicates behind the cross border stock-theft cases reported in border lying areas of Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a case of assault after complainants in the stock-theft case metted instant justice on the suspect, Gumbi, who has since been hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries.

Source - zbc

