Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Command Agriculture defaulters blacklisted

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
Government has recovered more than $50 million from command agriculture beneficiaries, a figure that represents 70 percent of the total money loaned in the past three years, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has told Parliament.

The 30 percent beneficiaries who have defaulted repayment were now set to be blacklisted and no further assistance will be extended to them.

Prof Ncube said this in the National Assembly last week during question and answer session.  Harare East Member of Parliament, Mr Tendai Biti (MDC Alliance) had asked how much Government had recovered from command agriculture between 2016 and 2018.

"Basically, the amount recovered for the season 2016 to 2018 is, out of 44 617 farmers is $50.2 million. For the season 2017 to 2018 for maize again, we had 35 756 farmers and the amount recovered was $19.7 million. Then for the wheat planting season of 2017, we have 2 270 farmers and what was recovered is US$13.7 million. Then for the wheat planting season for 2018, we have 74 847 farmers. Then for soya beans for the season 2017/2018 from 2 041 farmers, it is US$1.5 million," said Prof Ncube.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ex-cop handcuffs, assaults wife over DStv decoder

13 secs ago | 0 Views

Police recover 58 cattle, 9 donkeys stolen from Botswana

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe in court after 'tribalistic' chief appointment

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mugabe ex-aide in trouble over $152 650 debt

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned over 'slave wages'

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga 'too sick' to return to work

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mliswa tackles business tycoon Billy Rautenbach

1 hr ago | 423 Views

Government threaten security of citizens

2 hrs ago | 744 Views

Food price hikes an indictment on Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 746 Views

State agents 'harass' NGO leader

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

WATCH: 'Prophet Makandiwa stole my phone and burnt my Car'

3 hrs ago | 2098 Views

ZANU PF deploys Mthuli Ncube in Lupane?

3 hrs ago | 4084 Views

Heal Zimbabwe condemns CIOs

4 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam completion set for 2020

5 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Meet the white man accused of plotting to unseat Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 9881 Views

Choppies suspended CEO denies allegations made against him

7 hrs ago | 1483 Views

We are at the bus stop 'pa Muchaka'

7 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Hungry Lions Hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami Rural District Council

7 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Flying winnowing basket or African drone?

7 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Zimbabwe: A timeline of an almost failed state

7 hrs ago | 1559 Views

'Inflation will be 10% by December' boasted Ncube - end corruption and pariah state curse

7 hrs ago | 1595 Views

WATCH: Riot police drive through Bulawayo CBD this AM with loud-hailer

7 hrs ago | 3748 Views

PHOTO: Price monitors unleshed

7 hrs ago | 3127 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF youths fire warning shots

7 hrs ago | 1813 Views

The unknown power of the Zimbabwean consumer

7 hrs ago | 658 Views

Today in History: Chinamasa opening a dust bin

7 hrs ago | 1652 Views

'Reintroduce real free market economy,' argue Cross - but even more so on political front

8 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Divisions rock teachers

9 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

9 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

9 hrs ago | 4305 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 5924 Views

Tobacco farmer falls off moving truck, dies

10 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Chibaya's case further deferred

10 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa signs new law to ban strikes

10 hrs ago | 4535 Views

NRZ misses revenue target

10 hrs ago | 476 Views

'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

10 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Knowledge Musona considering his next move

10 hrs ago | 4006 Views

Mthuli under fire over illegal borrowing

10 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Harare pumping raw sewerage into dam

10 hrs ago | 396 Views

Nikuv docket vanishes on eve of trial

10 hrs ago | 903 Views

Minister blasts diamond barons

10 hrs ago | 382 Views

Buyanga loses child custody, frames magistrate

10 hrs ago | 534 Views

Increase foreign currency supply: IMF

10 hrs ago | 623 Views

4 'mysteries' of Zim'babwe's economic crisis

10 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zifa in $700k scam

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa sweats over posts for 'losing' bigwigs

10 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Fireworks for Bulawayo @125th

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Quality of life for the people of Bulawayo must improve

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

Fresh civil servants salary talks

10 hrs ago | 1001 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days